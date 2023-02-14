Oscar Piastri Received $225,000 McLaren Artura After Becoming Lando Norris’ Teammate

One of the biggest talking points during the 2022 F1 season was Oscar Piastri and his move to McLaren. The Aussie’s entry into F1 was seen as inevitable after his glittering junior career. However, the lack of opportunities prevented him from getting a seat.

When Fernando Alonso announced that he was leaving Alpine and Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement, all eyes were immediately on Piastri. Everyone expected him to fill Alonso’s place at Alpine, and the French squad even announced it on social media.

However, Piastri shocked the entire world when he made his own announcement stating that he was not going to sign for them. This was surprising because he had been an Alpine junior for several years and they invested a lot of money in shaping his journey to F1. Alpine tried keeping him but lost the legal battle to McLaren.

As a result, Piastri ended up signing for the Surrey-based outfit and will team up with Lando Norris for the 2023 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri received a $225,000 McLaren supercar

Piastri will replace compatriot Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren starting the 2023 season after the latter lost his seat following two hugely underwhelming years in Woking. Piastri’s start to life at McLaren was glittering, as he received a limited edition supercar from the British outfit.

Oscar Piastri joined McLaren’s F1 team this year and received quite the company car: A $225,000 McLaren Artura, which has 671 horsepower and a top speed north of 200mph. (🎥: McLaren/YT) pic.twitter.com/V9tZeWkCrY — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 8, 2023

McLaren gave Piastri an Artura, that has 671 horsepower and a top speed of 200 mph. The cost of this car is $225,000 and is certainly something that Piastri will cherish for a long time to come.

Piastri looking to perform better than Daniel Ricciardo

When Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021, huge things were expected from him. The Perth-born driver came to the outfit with immense racing pedigree, being a 7-time race winner at Red Bull. Unfortunately, his stint turned out to be a disaster.

Norris ended up outperforming Ricciardo for the overwhelming majority of their time together as teammates and other than his one win in Monza in 2021, Ricciardo did not have any defining moment with the team.

Midway into the 2022 campaign, McLaren decided to pull the plug on Ricciardo’s contract early. They decided to go their separate ways and Zak Brown placed his trust on a younger Aussie in Piastri. The 2021 F2 Champion will be hoping to perform better than his compatriot in his rookie season as McLaren aim for fourth in the world championship.