“I Already Achieved More Than I Dreamt Of” – Max Verstappen Does Not Want to Focus on Breaking Michael Schumacher’s Record of 7 Titles

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; (from left) Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands and Team Principal Christian Horner celebrate winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

At the age of 25, Max Verstappen is already a 2-time F1 world champion. The Dutchman amassed 454 points in 2022, the highest points tally by any driver in F1’s history and won 15 races in a season, another record.

Verstappen has collected 35 race victories and 77 podiums to his name. The Red Bull driver has already overtaken Fernando Alonso’s record for wins and has only Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton ahead of him.

Verstappen is still a long way from matching Schumacher’s record for wins and championships. But with the driver just entering his prime, the Dutchman could possibly get there.

Max Verstappen broke the record for the most points scored in a single season with 454 points in 2022 👊 Here’s how it compares to his other campaigns 👀#F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/cAW1XVKKBZ — Formula 1 (@F1) January 5, 2023

But for Verstappen, records and statistics don’t matter. The Red Bull driver instead just wants to extend his winning run until his contract runs and then look outside the sport.

Records don’t matter to Max Verstappen

If Verstappen wins his 3rd Championship in 2023, he will join a decorated list of F1 legends. This list includes Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart, Jack Brabham, Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet.

When asked about the likeliness of him matching Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher’s records, the Red Bull driver hardly cares about it. His focus is only on performing his best on race day and bringing the title home.

Records owned by max verstappen and this dude is 25 pic.twitter.com/Q45NSsZNo1 — Nav | Sara ,sadie leen simp (@DisgustedNav) November 7, 2022

Verstappen shared, “I think I already achieved more than I could ever dream of. So for me, I always just try to get the best out of myself. I don’t really think about where I am between all of the all-time greats in terms of championships or wins.

He added, “I just want to do my job. I have a contract through 2028, so I want to try and win more with this team.”

Verstappen to stop racing after 2028

Verstappen broke one of Michael Schumacher’s long-standing records in 2022. He achieved 15 race wins and broke the German’s 18-year-long record of 13 wins.

But statistics and figures don’t impress the Dutchman. He claims to be more focused on the experience he gets whilst driving and whether he is able to satisfy himself with his performances.

Max said, “I’ve never really liked statistics. I always want to come out of a race weekend and tell myself that I gave it all and that I really extracted everything out of myself, because then I’m happy.

Verstappen broke the record for most wins in a season this year 👏 But how does this season compare to Schumacher and Vettel’s record-breaking seasons? This is the top 3 drivers’ wins percentage in a single season longer than 15 GPs 👇#F1 #LiquiMoly #Ad #Motorsport pic.twitter.com/9COo3SH3D0 — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) December 9, 2022

He claimed, “Then also, once you stop racing, if I can look back at my years in Formula 1 and say, ‘Did I really get everything out of it?’ and if I did and I can say ‘Yes’ to myself, then I’m happy.”

Verstappen has a contract with red bull until the 2028 season worth $50 million a year. However, the Dutchman has hinted that he wishes to retire once his tenure has ended.

By that time, Max will be 31 years old. And he wants to pursue other interests outside of racing. Or maybe participate in Rallying or 24 Hours of Le Man.

