mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Opens Up On Mishap With Charles Leclerc At Las Vegas GP: “We Have Decided Not to Talk”

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz(L), Charles Leclerc(R)

Carlos Sainz(L), Charles Leclerc(R)
Credits: IMAGO GEPA pictures

A three-four finish would normally be good news for Ferrari, but there wasn’t a lot of harmony internally after the 2024 Las Vegas GP ended. Not for the first time, Charles Leclerc was unhappy that Carlos Sainz refused to let him by in the race which led to him lashing out with some rather unsavory comments on the team radio. Sainz, however, has responded.

“We have decided not to talk [about this] with the media,” Sainz revealed after the race. “We will discuss with Charles what happened between us.”

“I never turn on the radio and I don’t talk to the media because it’s not a nice thing to do and it’s not necessary,” the Madrid-born driver added, suggesting that he didn’t like how his teammate threw him under the bus publicly. Leclerc even dropped the F-bomb when his race engineer asked him to ‘pick it up’ without realizing that his radio was on.

But what happened between them? As has been the case many times in 2024, Leclerc found himself behind Sainz but felt he was faster which is why he wanted himself to be prioritized. However, from the Spaniard’s point of view, it was not all that simple.

“I had been asking to stop for two laps. I wanted to let Charles pass because he was faster, but I knew there was Hamilton behind, so I was also asking to stop because there was so much graining,” Sainz justified. “It wasn’t a nice situation and it wasn’t easy to handle. That’s how it was, that’s why I prefer to analyze later.”

What does this mean for Ferrari?

To be fair to Sainz, the communication between him and his race engineer Riccardo Adami was not top-notch in Las Vegas, with several disagreements popping up on the team radio. With Hamilton on Sainz’s toes and Leclerc just ahead, the team asked the 30-year-old to box, which he did, only for the Maranello-based outfit to bail out at the last moment.

Sainz lost a lot of time as a result and also invited chances of getting a penalty since he had already crossed the pit line before rejoining the track. Overall, it wasn’t a very bad weekend for Ferrari because now they are just 24 points behind McLaren in the Championship standings as opposed to 36 when they started the weekend.

But what would bother them is Sainz and Leclerc’s ability to work together in the remaining two races of the 2024 season. It will also be Sainz’s final two outings with Ferrari since he will join Williams in 2025, leaving his seat for seven-time World Champion Hamilton.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these