Ferrari Set to Make Changes to Iconic Red Livery to Mark Special American Milestone at Miami GP

The iconic red livery has become synonymous with the Ferrari team, who have competed in F1 for several decades. However, for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, the Prancing Horse will feature a blue livery on their car to celebrate a special American milestone.

According to Motorsport, Ferrari will celebrate 70 years of competing in motorsports in the United States. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the team will feature two shades of blue: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.

The website adds that when Ferrari first competed in the US back in 1964, they featured a special white and blue livery. Hence, to pay homage to their first race in the US, they will once again sport a blue livery on their cars. So far, it is unknown whether they will feature these shades of blue as the accent color or the base color of the livery.

Even last year, Ferrari used a special livery for one of the races. Soon after the legendary outfit won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the Ferrari F1 team decided to celebrate the brand’s victory by sporting a yellow accent livery at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.

Can Ferrari with their improved pace challenge for the podium in Miami?

With the United States now hosting three races in each F1 season, Ferrari will hope to perform well in the Americas, beginning with the Miami Grand Prix this weekend. The Miami GP is likely to pose a difficult challenge for Ferrari as they were arguably the fourth-fastest side at this circuit last year.

Since the start of the 2024 season, Ferrari seem to have established themselves as arguably the second-fastest side on the current grid. While the Italian outfit perhaps still do not have the pace to fight Red Bull, they seem to have been comfortably clear of the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin so far this season.

Only McLaren in recent races seem to have threatened Ferrari’s status quo as the second-fastest side this season. The Woking-based outfit did so by registering an impressive result in China last weekend.

Lando Norris grabbed his second podium of the campaign in Shanghai by finishing second, only behind race-winner Max Verstappen. The Briton managed to grab a podium despite fears that McLaren may not perform well in Shanghai because of the MCL38’s struggles in slow-speed corners.

With McLaren seeming to have even tackled their weaknesses from last year recently, they could pose a threat to Ferrari at the upcoming race in Miami. What will worry Ferrari even more in Miami is that McLaren will bring upgrades to the race, whereas the Italian outfit will only bring their upgrades to Imola.