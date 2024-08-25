Oscar Piastri’s Family Goes Viral Without Him for All the Right Reasons

Oscar Piastri is maintaining his incredible form after the summer break. The Australian qualified third for the 2024 Dutch GP and would be hoping for a better result in the upcoming race. However, while he keeps himself busy with his on-track activities on Zandvoort, his family back home is going viral for all the right reasons as well.

Ever since Piastri‘s F1 induction, his family has also been gaining some popularity. His mother was the first to become a fan favorite with her hilarious tweets. Then, he talked about his father who’s a multimillionaire and the founder of HP Tuners with Dax Shepard. Now, it’s Piastri’s sister Hattie’s turn and she has announced herself in the most hilarious way possible.

Hattie roped her parents into the currently viral TikTok trend of the Apple dance based on Charlie XCX’s latest song. The Piastris danced to Charli XCX’s fan-favorite song with custom t-shirts.

In the perfectly executed choreography, they wore t-shirts with the English singer’s album Brat and the names of their favorite drivers before it. The wordplay made it hilarious as the t-shirts read, “yuki is brat”, “oscar is brat”, “alex is brat”.

the piastri family is iconic pic.twitter.com/KHrtOXUGnz — poppy ️ (@lolza39063567) August 25, 2024

The Piastris followed the steps to the dance first done by Kelley Heyer on her account which set off a wave of imitators. However, they added their F1 twist to it attracting the sports fans to their iteration of the dance.

The dance by the McLaren man’s family is being loved by the F1 community and fans are expressing their love for it on X. Fans are not only in awe of the family performance but also in love with the t-shirts they wearing.