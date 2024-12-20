“Oscar Will Be at His Top Next Year”: Guenther Steiner Senses Trouble for Lando Norris Amidst Title Dreams

After competing in F1 for only two full seasons, Oscar Piastri has carved out a reputation for himself as a future world champion. According to former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner, the McLaren driver may win the title as early as 2025.

Talking about the #81 driver’s development over his short career so far, the American-Italian is of the strong opinion that the Australian racing ace will be at the peak of his powers next year. On the Red Flags podcast, Steiner said,

“I think Oscar [Piastri] will be at his top next year, that’s why I say Lando [Norris] will have to fight from the beginning of the season next year.”

Diving deep into the driving style of the #81 driver, Steiner complemented him for his improvement in race pace. However, the Australian needs to dig deep into his tire preparation strategy during Qualifying to catch up to Norris’ advantage.

Moreover, the Woking-based team are now aware of Piastri’s potential and will not ask him to play the wing man to Norris from the get go. Rather, maybe five races into next season, the team will decide the pecking order, which will give Piastri the equal treatment he deserves.

Piastri will hope to fight for the championship in 2025

Going into the 2025 season, Piastri definitely finds himself within the right set up. After winning the Constructors’ championship at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, there is no doubt that McLaren will be the benchmark of the field at least for the beginning of the season.

Hence, Piastri will have a fighting chance for the championship. That said, he will face stiff opposition both, from within McLaren and its rivals outside. Norris will want to make this opportunity count, having lost out on the title this year to Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver will also want to hit the ground running next season and defend his title. Moreover, with Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, both he and his teammate Charles Leclerc will be gunning to break the Italian team’s 17-year title drought.