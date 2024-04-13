Oscar-Winning Dune 2 Mastermind Hans Zimmer Gets Involved in F1

World-famous composer Hans Zimmer has been part of some of the most prestigious events worldwide. He has been previously involved in the world of F1 too, and is set to make an appearance once again this season, at Red Bull’s home race.

Before every F1 race, the national anthem of the host country is played. Mostly, it is performed by an artist or an orchestra. The organizers of the Austrian GP, which takes place in Spielberg, decided to bring in Zimmer to sing the Austrian National Anthem. As per OE24, Zimmer will perform a special rendition of the anthem, along with 50 selected fans.

MyGroove, a music game application, is collaborating with the Oscar-winning composer on this project. The notes to Zimmer’s special version will be put up on the app from where fans can learn it. Newcomer musicians or even fans who like music as a hobby can upload a video of themselves playing the particular note on the app.

Out of them, 50 people will be selected. Alongside Zimmer, who composed the music in Dune 2, they will get to perform in front of more than 100,000 fans at the Red Bull Ring.

Hans Zimmer to grace Red Bull’s home race

The Austrian GP is one of the most special races for a Red Bull fan, simply because it is their home race. Their parent company Red Bull GmbH is based out of Austria, and the track itself is known as the ‘Red Bull Ring’.

Additionally, it is a ‘second home race’ of sorts for reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman’s home in Zandvoort aside, no race on the F1 calendar witnesses as much support for Verstappen as Spielberg does.

Verstappen, who is the favorite to win virtually every race on the calendar, may also win the Austrian GP, which will be graced by Hans Zimmer. The German composer will perform the Austrian National Anthem before lights out, and it is very likely that it will play again on the speaker, when Max Verstappen (or Sergio Perez) stands on the top step of the podium.

That is unless another team steps up, and makes huge strides heading into the Austrian GP.