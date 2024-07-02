Who Is Andy Cowell? The Mercedes Engine Mastermind Who Is Set to Join Aston Martin

Aston Martin are on a big recruitment drive to bolster their title aspirations going forward. As a part of this plan, the Silverstone-based team has poached Mercedes’ engine chief, Andy Cowell, who shall be joining Aston Martin as their new CEO.

The Mercedes Formula 1 outfit built a dynasty for themselves in the early days of the turbo-hybrid era of the sport. The Silver Arrows went on to win eight consecutive Constructors’ titles on the back of their benchmark power unit.

Cowell, who is now on his way to Aston Martin, was heading that project. He was part of the Silver Arrows’ High-Performance Powertrains unit and masterminded the success they enjoyed from 2014 through to the end of 2021.

Formula 1: Former Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell to join Aston Martin, with Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile also said to be on the way – BBC Sport https://t.co/xpTSkl0neh — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) July 2, 2024

Cowell has not only contributed to Mercedes‘ championship tally. The success of their engine program has made them one of the most sought-after engine suppliers in the sport. Currently, Mercedes supplies engines to three Constructors on the grid – McLaren, Williams, and Aston Martin.

Lawrence Stroll is on a mission with Aston Martin. And the Canadian business mogul’s latest technical acquisition is one in line with the upcoming regulations. 2026 sees a massive overhaul to the engine formula, and Cowell’s move coincides with the arrival of Honda as the team’s official power unit supplier from 2026 onwards.

Andy Cowell will replace his mentor at Aston Martin

As revealed by BBC Sport, Cowell will join the Silverstone-based team as their CEO. Currently, F1 veteran, Martin Whitmarsh holds that position. Cowell is expected to assume his office from the 1st of October this year.

It was Whitmarsh who had initially brought Cowell to Mercedes HPP all the way back in 2004. He stated about the engine mastermind, “He [Cowell] will be an incredible asset to Aston Martin and will make a significant contribution to the execution of our strategy going forward.”

Martin Whitmarsh will be leaving Aston Martin later this season with ex-Mercedes managing director, Andy Cowell, to take over as group chief executive officer.#AstonMartin #F1 pic.twitter.com/3TF4ITotz4 — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) July 2, 2024

Aston Martin may have covered bases in the engine department owing to Cowell’s arrival. Besides, the team have also set out to strengthen the chassis side of things. To this end, it has also been reported that Ferrari’s technical director Enrico Cardile is also on his way to Silverstone very soon.