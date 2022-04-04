“What I did was silly” – Lewis Hamilton got into trouble with Australian Police for doing a burnout

Lewis Hamilton got pulled over by the Australian Police during the Australian GP for doing a burnout on the road.

In an unbelievable incident in 2010, Lewis Hamilton was pulled over by the Australian Police for doing a burnout on the streets.

The police reported that the McLaren driver “deliberately lost the traction of the tyres.” The 25-year-old Hamilton was driving a Mercedes C63 AMG just outside the track on Fitzroy Street. He got caught by the police and later made several headlines.

Hamilton has a track record for doing stupid things at Australia icl pic.twitter.com/E7d7tzYSrf — Raegen 🇸🇬 (@The__RA2511) March 17, 2022

Hamilton, however, apologised for his actions. He said, “I was driving in an overexuberant manner and, as a result, was stopped by the police. What I did was silly, and I want to apologise for it.”

After charging him for improper use of a motor vehicle the police said that Hamilton was fairly upset, embarrassed but cooperative.

A few hours before the incident, the Briton had clocked the fastest time in Friday’s practice sessions before Sunday’s Australian GP in 2010.

The sale of Lewis Hamilton burnout car

In the aftermath of the incident, Mercedes put up the famous Hamilton burnout car for sale. Because the car was being driven by Hamilton and the story that followed, the car had a lot of interested buyers.

It was sold for $157,000 when its original price was set at $150,000 to a leading but unnamed Mercedes-Benz dealer. It was reported that the extra $7000 went to charity.

At that time the British driver was only a one-time world champion. It is obvious to wonder would the car have costed more now that he is a seven-time world champion.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that the Briton got in trouble with the police for his driving. In December 2007 he was suspended from driving in France for a month. He was caught speeding at 121mph on a motorway.

