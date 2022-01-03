F1

“It definitely opened our eyes”– Cloning Mercedes will help Aston Martin in 2022 claims chief engineer

Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Mohammed Siraj injury update: What happened to Mohammed Siraj? Will Siraj bowl in IND vs SA Johannesburg Test?
Next Article
Johannesburg weather tomorrow: What is the weather forecast for IND vs SA Day 2 of 2nd Test match at The Wanderers?
F1 Latest News
“It definitely opened our eyes”– Cloning Mercedes will help Aston Martin in 2022 claims chief engineer

Aston Martin copied Mercedes 2019 for their 2020 engine, working on the 2022 car chief…