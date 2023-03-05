“Our Daddies Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon”: Duracell’s Bizarre Good Luck Message to Williams Duo Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Williams has entered the 2023 season with a new driver pairing of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. Albon joined the team in 2022 and retained his place after what was an impressive debut season by the Thai-British driver. Sargeant, however, is set to take part in his rookie F1 season as he replaces Nicholas Latifi at the team.

One of Williams’ sponsors, Duracell, already caught the attention of fans during the team’s car launch. Their branding is very clearly visible on the airbox of the FW45, but it is painted in the form of a battery, which is their main product. This innovative attempt at marketing earned the American company plenty of plaudits.

Ahead of the Bahrain GP on Sunday, Duracell was in the news once again. This time, however, it was because of a bizarre Tweet they sent out while sending their wishes to Albon and Sargeant.

Taking the time to wish an amazing start of the season to our daddies @LoganSargeant and @alex_albon — Duracell (@Duracell) March 3, 2023

“Taking the time to wish an amazing start of the season to our daddies Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon,” the Tweet read.

Fans react as Duracell calls Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant “daddies”

When Duracell tweeted out their good luck message to Albon and Sargeant, the F1 community was baffled and they all shared their reactions in the comments. Most couldn’t quite comprehend why they would call the drivers ‘daddies’ out of all the other things they could be labeled as.

They did comment under their original Tweet, saying, “But seriously, you guys are gonna kill it!”

did not expect to see this today pic.twitter.com/u1YHjRUXcy — zoe³ | race day! (@dannyrics3) March 3, 2023

A lot of fans shared some hilarious memes and pictures related to the message in the comments section. “Did not expect to see this today,” one fan wrote.

There was another fan who had the clever thought that maybe Duracell wanted to type ‘Drivers’ but it came out as ‘Daddies’ instead.

Sargeant suffers debut Qualifying heartbreak

Sargeant is heading into his rookie season with Williams, a team that is expected to struggle at the wrong end of the grid, at least in the initial races. However, the American driver put in an impressive shift during Qualifying on Saturday.

Sargeant got knocked out of Q1, but was heartbreakingly close making it to the second round of qualifying. He clocked in a time of 1:31.652, which was the same as what McLaren’s Lando Norris put up. However, since the Briton put in his lap earlier, he was chosen as the driver who would go through. Sargeant unfortunately, had to exit the session and will start the race from 16th.

Albon, who made it into Q2, could not put in a lap-time in the second part of qualifying due to problems with his car. He will start just a place ahead of Sargeant, in P15.

