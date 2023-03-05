“Compared to Alonso He…”: Toto Wolff Sets Expectations for Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes F1 Partnership

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Mercedes hasn’t been in its original form this season. Having faced some teething issues during testing, the car has picked up its place in the pecking order; but is it enough to throw Lewis Hamilton back into the title game?

Hamilton and Mercedes’ contract extension, or the lack of it, has been a talking point regarding the champion. Hamilton’s contract ends this season, and the 38-year-old is yet to sign a new one. This has raised eyebrows around the F1 community as people keep a close eye on the Silver Arrows.

What does Mercedes have to offer Lewis Hamilton?

Fernando Alonso is the talk of the paddock this season. The 41-year-old has put his team on a new pedestal just five sessions into the new season. Thus, according to Wolff, the hope lives on for Hamilton as well.

Looking at the Spaniard, Toto Wolff makes a promise. “We’re going to get him his eighth [title]. Compared to Alonso, he has another four years in him.”

Now, the ball is in Hamilton’s court. Will the promise of an 8th, which has now possibly been broken twice in a row, be enough to make him stay with the team, or even in the sport for another four years?

Hamilton’s brutal analysis of the W14 challenger

Thanking his lucky stars to have even made it into Q3, Hamilton expected worse. Explaining the situation in qualifying, the Mercedes champion stated, “when we got to qualifying, for me the car just didn’t feel alive. It felt kind of average.”

Regardless, he remains hopeful for the main event. With the first race of the season coming in hard and fast at the Silver Arrows, it will now be a true test of their situation as a team. Thus, motivation is the tool to use for Hamilton.

“It’s not an impossible mountain to climb,” Hamilton remains positive. As the team continues to push and try their hardest to overthrow the likes of Ferrari, and now, Aston Martin- the leaders have suddenly become the underdogs.