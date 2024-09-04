Paddock Rumors State Red Bull Will Sack Sergio Perez After He’s “Fulfilled His Excitement” in Mexico

Most F1 fans and experts were under the assumption that Red Bull would replace Sergio Perez after the 2024 summer break. However, much to the surprise of most, Red Bull decided to retain him. Rumors suggest that the only reason the team decided to stick with him was to allow him to race in his home race of Mexico. Once the Mexican GP concludes, F1 photographer Kym Illman believes the team will part ways with him.

Illman revealed, “We talk all the time in the paddock and we’re thinking Daniel could get the Sergio seat. There’s a chance after Mexico they’ll say, right, if Sergio’s not doing well, perhaps they’ll take Sergio out because he’s fulfilled his excitement with the Mexican fans. Put Daniel in, Liam might get the early drive there.”

oh to be in an around that paddock constantly to hear all these rumors… pic.twitter.com/SrTCse6iRV — zey ☾ (@moonydr3) September 4, 2024

Ricciardo is likely to get a promotion to Red Bull to help the team defend their Constructor’s title. With he currently driving at Red Bull’s sister team, V-CARB, Lawson is likely to replace him.

After revealing how the driver shuffle at Red Bull’s two teams is likely to play out, Illman also gave a disclaimer. He made it clear that these are only rumors he’s heard and that there is no certainty of what Red Bull may decide to do in the future. While there is no denying Perez is struggling massively this year, he yet brings a lot to Red Bull.

Most Red Bull seat aspirants can’t compete with Perez for one simple reason

Perez helps Red Bull raise a lot of money thanks to his massive popularity in Latin America. According to reports, he helps bring the team approximately a whopping $70 million a year. This is exactly what Formula E racer Mitch Evans believes most can’t compete with.

SoyMotor quoted him as saying, “A lot of guys who get a chance bring money. Look at Sergio Perez, he’s still bringing money to Red Bull and you can’t compete against that. He’s not a bad driver, but you can’t compete against him. It’s hard to go up against a driver on merit.”

Red Bull wanted to dismiss Sergio Perez, but Liberty Media prevented it Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media asked Red Bull to reconsider the Perez dismissal. They feared a huge drop in revenue at the Mexican GP on October 27 without national hero Perez. But Marko hinted:… pic.twitter.com/xlbzB8LkZ8 — Marc (@433_marc) July 30, 2024

However, even this may not be enough to save him his seat if Red Bull fail to retain the Constructors’ title. The champions receive the most money from the prize pool. Every position gained or lost translates to millions of dollars. Hence, if the Austrian outfit deem Perez’s current form would hamper their defense, they could replace him.