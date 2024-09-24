“Penelope Will Love This”: Max Verstappen Gets ‘Purr-fect’ Gift for GF Kelly Piquet’s Daughter

The 2024 Singapore GP was expected to be a tough outing for Red Bull, but Max Verstappen managed to get a P2 finish. On his way back home from the Marina Bay Street Circuit, a happy Verstappen even got a ‘perfect’ gift for his partner Kelly Piquet’s daughter Penelope.

Red Bull shared a video clip on Instagram featuring Verstappen getting a cat that resembled the ‘Maneki-Neko,’ also known as the ‘beckoning cat.’ This cat is considered a lucky charm in Eastern cultures and is believed to bring good fortune.

However, the cat figurine may have been a gift for Verstappen from a fan, as it came with a card that read, “Have a purrrrr-fect day.” Red Bull’s caption also implied it was a present for the Dutchman, stating, “You’ve got mail.”

Recently, Verstappen has revealed himself to be a cat person, owning two Bengal cats named ‘Jimmy’ and ‘Sassy.’ So, it’s no surprise that both Piquet and Penelope also share a fondness for cats. Verstappen decided to hand the souvenir to Penelope, and said, “I am sure Penelope will love this.”

Although Penelope lives with Verstappen, she is actually the daughter of Piquet and Daniil Kvyat, a former Red Bull driver himself. Penelope was born before the couple split in 2019, a year before Piquet began dating Verstappen.

There was a time when Verstappen had to protect Jimmy and Sassy from Penelope, who occasionally got a bit aggressive with the cats.

Penelope once hit Verstappen’s cat while he was streaming

In 2022, while Verstappen was live-streaming, Penelope entered his room and accidentally hit one of his cats. The Dutchman’s fans heard the cat’s cry in the background, prompting him to intervene and teach Penelope the importance of being gentle with the cats.

The Dutchman said, “Ah! Penelope easy, easy! You have to be easy. Don’t destroy them like that. Yeah, don’t hit the cat. Yeah, that’s a cat. Penelope hello. What are you doing? Calm your T’s.”

More of Penelope and Max to bless your timeline pic.twitter.com/TgwAYff325 — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) April 17, 2023

Verstappen is an avid gamer and streamer, and there have been many occasions when Penelope has appeared on camera. Aside from the cat-hitting incident, they have shared several memorable and heartwarming moments that fans have enjoyed, showcasing their close bond.