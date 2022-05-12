“Perfect marriage of speed and glamour” – F1 CEO says Las Vegas GP announcement has four times more impact than the super bowl

F1 CEO has revealed that the announcement of the Las Vegas GP has created four times more social activity than the super bowl.

F1’s goal to bring in more American audiences has been successful with Miami GP bringing in about 85,000 fans/day. The event was packed with celebrities and it is only the first of the two Grand Prix planned in the US for 2022.

The next one – the United States Grand Prix – is set to be held in October at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The sport has planned another glamorous event for the 2023 calendar. F1 announced the addition of Las Vegas as its newest event for the 2023 calendar in March. It is scheduled to be held in November 2023.

The race in Las Vegas will be held on a Saturday night and is expected to be the ‘perfect marriage of speed and glamour.’

“Staging a third race in the US demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport here. In fact, in the 24 hours following the official announcement Wynn’s Las Vegas and Encore resort saw more requests for hotel room reservations than any other one day period in their history.”

“We also saw the announcement generate four times more social media activity than the 2024 Vegas Super Bowl announcement,” said the F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

$240mn and more to come for the Las Vegas GP

Recently, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei confirmed a $240million land purchase. This amount will help the sport in building the Las Vegas pit and the paddock.

The F1 has also taken up the role of a promoter for the event in Las Vegas. Domenicali also confirmed that more investments will be made going ahead.

Brundle is getting ready for Vegas!!! The GOAT of the Grid is working on a way to make The Las Vegas GP more awkward than Miami. #piimf #Formula1 #F1 #f12022 #MartinBrundle #Miami #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/gR4IUryzS2 — Parc It In My Fermé (@parcitinmyferme) May 11, 2022

Domenicali said, “It is precisely these opportunities that lead us to take on the promoter role for this race. We believe acting as a promoter will provide us with valuable insight across the globe.”

“As Greg mentioned that this will require investment on both the CapEx and OpEx side. We plan to share more on this later this year.”

