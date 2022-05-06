F1

“Just 6 seasons of Max Verstappen’s wage” – F1 acquires $240m worth land for Las Vegas GP

"Just 6 seasons of Max Verstappen's wage" - F1 acquires $240m worth land for Las Vegas GP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
MCA Stadium pitch report LSG vs KKR IPL 2022: Lucknow vs Kolkata Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune pitch report today match
Next Article
Rohit Sharma IPL sixes total: Rohit Sharma number of sixes IPL history
F1 Latest News
"Just 6 seasons of Max Verstappen's wage" - F1 acquires $240m worth land for Las Vegas GP
“Just 6 seasons of Max Verstappen’s wage” – F1 acquires $240m worth land for Las Vegas GP

F1 has acquired 39-acre land worth $240m for Las Vegas GP to build a space…