Peter Windsor Believes Max Verstappen Can Win the Title, "Even If Lando Norris is Fast"

With only six rounds left in the 2024 F1 season, the title battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris has intensified. Last time out in Singapore, the Briton took a dominant win and made yet another dent in the Dutchman’s lead.

With McLaren now the fastest package it looks ever so likely that Norris will come out of 2024 with his maiden F1 title. However, F1 journalist Peter Windsor still believes that Verstappen can win his fourth-consecutive title despite the Woking-based team’s dominance.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor explained, “If you are now Honda or Max Verstappen, then you focus entirely on the reliability and driving out of each race.” If reliability goes the Dutchman’s way, Windsor feels he can still come out victorious in Abu Dhabi. He added, “Even if Lando is very fast, Max should still be able to win the title with a reliable car.”

The Singapore GP saw Norris cut down the #1 driver’s lead in the championship to 52 points. However, Daniel Ricciardo’s fastest lap means that even if Norris wins every remaining race with the fastest lap bonus, he will still lose the title if Verstappen finishes second.

While Verstappen needs to pray for reliability, Norris needs to drive with consistency. The #4 driver has been in great form of late, however, his mistakes in the past have made his title challenge more complicated than necessary.

Norris could lose 2024 title with mistakes like Singapore

On paper, the Singapore GP saw Norris beat Verstappen by a whopping margin of 20+ seconds. However, in reality, his race was plagued by many mistakes — like his multiple brushes with the barriers on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Even in the past, the Briton has dropped points that could become crucial as the season winds down. For instance, he lost the lead and the win on the first lap of the 2024 Italian GP. During the Azerbaijan GP, his P15 grid slot meant he could only muster P4 at the chequered flag.

This is where Verstappen can gain the edge on the 24-year-old. Windsor explained, “Max can’t go into every race with the idea of: I’m going to be second. He wants to win, that’s the only way you can drive and perform in a racing car.”

Despite having a slower car since Canada, Verstappen has eked out some splendid performances to maximize his results. While he has been winless for eight races, he has done an excellent job of keeping Norris at bay and still holds a 52-point lead over the Briton, whose inexperience in fighting for a championship is evident on track.

