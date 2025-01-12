Physical and Mental Fatigue Might Force Max Verstappen to Quit F1, Says Nico Rosberg

Although Max Verstappen is just 27, speculations are already rife about when he may retire. Having achieved everything in F1 that he wanted to — including four world championships — the Dutchman has repeatedly claimed that the day he stops enjoying competing in the sport, he will decide to hang up his boots.

Several experts have also given their take on when they believe Verstappen will retire. The latest to do so is 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, who himself shocked the F1 community with his retirement announcement shortly after winning the title at the age of just 31.

Rosberg, who understands what a sport like F1 can do to an individual, both physically and mentally, believes Verstappen will retire when the fatigue gets to him. “It’s possible,” replied the German former driver when asked if Verstappen too can retire early just like he did.

“Max has already achieved so much despite his young age,” Rosberg said in an interview with Gazzetta. “The intensity of Formula 1 leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically. If he feels he has achieved what he set out to do, and wants more from life, I would understand his choice”.

While Verstappen seems to be at peak levels of physical and mental fitness at the moment, he too has suggested recently that the increasing F1 calendar is not something he is happy about, and when that gets too much for him, he may decide to retire.

Verstappen isn’t happy about F1’s current direction

True to his blunt nature, Verstappen has revealed on numerous occasions about how he is not happy about the direction in which F1 is heading. Other than the increasing number of races, the Dutchman also expressed his unhappiness about the FIA limiting the drivers’ freedom of speech.

Verstappen and the FIA had quite a row last year after the motorsports governing body decided to give him a community service punishment for swearing during a press conference. Furious with the FIA’s punishment, the 27-year-old caused quite an uproar by threatening to retire, revealing how it is mentally tiring for him when he cannot be himself and has to act in a certain way.

Referring to the community service punishment as “silly”, he added, “For me at one point, when it’s enough, it’s enough, and we’ll see. Like I said, racing will go on. F1 will go on also without me. It’s also not a problem for me. It’s how it is”.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is also aware that “Formula 1 doesn’t’ define“ Verstappen and he will call time upon his career as he pleases. Horner just hopes that the four-time champion honors his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2028 season.