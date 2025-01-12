mobile app bar

Physical and Mental Fatigue Might Force Max Verstappen to Quit F1, Says Nico Rosberg

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nico Rosberg (L) and Max Verstappen (R)

Nico Rosberg (L) and Max Verstappen (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Although Max Verstappen is just 27, speculations are already rife about when he may retire. Having achieved everything in F1 that he wanted to — including four world championships — the Dutchman has repeatedly claimed that the day he stops enjoying competing in the sport, he will decide to hang up his boots.

Several experts have also given their take on when they believe Verstappen will retire. The latest to do so is 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, who himself shocked the F1 community with his retirement announcement shortly after winning the title at the age of just 31.

Rosberg, who understands what a sport like F1 can do to an individual, both physically and mentally, believes Verstappen will retire when the fatigue gets to him. “It’s possible,” replied the German former driver when asked if Verstappen too can retire early just like he did.

“Max has already achieved so much despite his young age,” Rosberg said in an interview with Gazzetta. “The intensity of Formula 1 leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically. If he feels he has achieved what he set out to do, and wants more from life, I would understand his choice”.

While Verstappen seems to be at peak levels of physical and mental fitness at the moment, he too has suggested recently that the increasing F1 calendar is not something he is happy about, and when that gets too much for him, he may decide to retire.

Verstappen isn’t happy about F1’s current direction

True to his blunt nature, Verstappen has revealed on numerous occasions about how he is not happy about the direction in which F1 is heading. Other than the increasing number of races, the Dutchman also expressed his unhappiness about the FIA limiting the drivers’ freedom of speech.

Verstappen and the FIA had quite a row last year after the motorsports governing body decided to give him a community service punishment for swearing during a press conference. Furious with the FIA’s punishment, the 27-year-old caused quite an uproar by threatening to retire, revealing how it is mentally tiring for him when he cannot be himself and has to act in a certain way.

Referring to the community service punishment as “silly”, he added, “For me at one point, when it’s enough, it’s enough, and we’ll see. Like I said, racing will go on. F1 will go on also without me. It’s also not a problem for me. It’s how it is”.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is also aware that Formula 1 doesn’t’ define Verstappen and he will call time upon his career as he pleases. Horner just hopes that the four-time champion honors his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2028 season.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these