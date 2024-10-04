Ex-F1 Driver Supports FIA’s Swearing Punishment but Lauds Max Verstappen’s ‘Rebellious’ Response

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert is the latest expert to give his take on the FIA’s decision to punish Max Verstappen for swearing (Herbert was one of the stewards). He stated that he supports the FIA’s decision as he believes drivers swear a lot. However, he also praised Verstappen for rebelling against the FIA.

Herbert stated (as quoted by RacingNews365), “I don’t want my five-year-old grandchild listening to that sort of language. Some journalists have said the sport is trying to make robots out of the drivers. That’s not the case. You are just asking them not to swear, which I think is the right thing. Most drivers don’t swear”.

After stating the same, Herbert interestingly added that he loved the way Verstappen rebelled during the press conferences of the Singapore GP after receiving the community service punishment from the FIA. The former F1 driver stated,

“It all blew up afterwards because he went to the press conference and gave one-word answers, then held his own impromptu press conference outside in the paddock. That showed Max’s rebellious streak. I love that side of him. It is what makes Max his honest and outspoken character”.

Herbert then concluded his remarks by stating that “there is a time and a place” for such things. By stating the same, he implies that drivers must refrain from swearing on the team radio, interviews, and press conferences that are closely followed by fans.

Fernando Alonso also believes drivers need to “behave” better

Ever since the FIA punished Verstappen with community service, many have debated whether the motorsports governing body made the right decision to punish the Dutchman. Alonso too gave his take on the same during an interview with Cognizant.

The Spaniard emphasized how drivers need to ensure that they are “politically correct” at all times as several fans see them as “role models”. He then added that all drivers or anyone in the public spotlight needs “to behave properly”.

Other than Alonso, Verstappen’s long-time rival Lewis Hamilton also gave his take on the FIA’s decision. The Briton stated that if he were in Verstappen’s place, he would not do the community service that the FIA has asked him to do. Similarly, Lando Norris also stated that he did not understand the FIA’s decision at all.