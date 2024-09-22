Physically Drained Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Skip Media Duties After Singapore GP

The 2024 Singapore GP lived up to its reputation as being one of the most grueling races on the calendar. After the Grand Prix, the drivers were left physically drained. The Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton even skipped their media duties.

The 62-lap race on the Marina Bay Street Circuit was an extensive affair for the Britons. Both drivers were visibly exhausted due to exertion and a lack of hydration in the cockpit of the W15. Sky Sports F1 reported that the Silver Arrows released a statement informing the duo’s decision to skip post-race interviews.

The report explained, “Unfortunately neither George nor Lewis will be attending the media pen this evening as they recover from the exertions from this evening’s race.” Instead, Mercedes’ post-race press release will contain quotes from the duo about their respective performances.

A well-deserved dinner for George and Lewis after a physically gruelling race pic.twitter.com/RzjY6Rpu2R — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 22, 2024

Throughout the weekend, both Russell and Hamilton had been complaining about the temperatures at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The duo expressed concerns about the cockpit getting too hot and that might have contributed to their struggles after the race had concluded.

Russell struggled at Singapore GP despite training extensively

The #63 driver revealed before the Grand Prix weekend that he had been training for the race for almost a month. He was quoted as saying,

“I was back training in the last week of the summer break and that was purely for Singapore. In other sports, you get a water break every half or something, but we are powering through in our fire suits for two hours, so it is a challenge.”

In the past, the sport has contemplated the idea of introducing a sort of air-conditioning for races like Singapore. However, Hamilton was the biggest critique of this idea. The #44 driver explained that it was the drivers’ duty to train hard and face the heat.

He said, “It’s not necessary. This is Formula 1. It has always been like that. It’s difficult in these conditions. We are very well-paid athletes. And you have to train hard to make sure you can handle the heat, in the end.”