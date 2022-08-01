“Physiotherapist and medical expenses up to $122,000”- The luxurious life of Daniel Ricciardo at Alpine (Renault)

Daniel Ricciardo spent the most successful part of his F1 career with Red Bull, but left them for Alpine in 2019.

Ricciardo won seven races during his time in Red Bull. However, the emergence of Max Verstappen made the Aussie decide that it was time to jump ship. He joined Renault, in a move that was seen by many as a surprise.

Ricciardo’s aim was to be part of a Renault outfit that grew into a Championship contending team. He spent two years with the Enstone outfit, but the purpose of his move never quite materialized. He decided to move once again, and parted ways with them at the end of 2020.

Renault themselves went through a rebranding, and launched as Alpine in 2021. Ricciardo meanwhile joined McLaren, to team up with Lando Norris in another move that has not worked out for him up until now.

In a recent post by Formula Money on Twitter, the Perth born driver’s lucrative contract during his time at Renault got revealed.

Also read: “Every week is more incredible than the other”– Joel Embiid star trolls $1.3 billion F1 team for spoiling Charles Leclerc’s race

$55 million dollar contract for Daniel Ricciardo at Alpine

Ricciardo was earning a huge sum of money during his time in Renault. His performances on track may not have been what he expected them to be, but off track he was making big bucks.

He earned an annual salary of $27.5 million. However, there were plenty of added benefits he got by being a part of this team, and those benefits were extremely expensive.

REVEALED: Ricciardo’s $27.5m pay.

Ricciardo’s #F1 benefits from Renault: • Fee of $55m for 2019 and 2020

• Physiotherapist and medical expenses up to £100k in 2019

• Performance-contingent end of season bonus of $10m

• $1m bonus for winning first race pic.twitter.com/qdPxyVJvuV — Formula Money (@FormulaMoney) September 11, 2019

In 2019 itself, his physio and medical expenses amounted up to $100,00. Other than that, his contract had a performance-contingent end of season bonus of $10 million. Ricciardo could have earned another $1 million had he won a race with Alpine.

Unfortunately for him, the best he could manage was two podium finishes with the French team. Ricciardo has won only one race in his F1 career since leaving Red Bull.

That win was in Monza, at the 2021 Italian GP when he led McLaren to their first race win since the 2012 season.

Also read: “It reminds me of Ayrton Senna”- Martin Brundle explains why Lewis Hamilton resembles 41-time race winner