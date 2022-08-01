“It reminds me of Ayrton Senna”- Martin Brundle explains why Lewis Hamilton resembles 41-time race winner

Lewis Hamilton wears a neon yellow helmet while driving the Mercedes W13 this season, and it reminds Martin Brundle of Ayrton Senna.

Hamilton went off to a weak start in the 2022 season. His long time teammate Valtteri Bottas left Mercedes to join Alfa Romeo this campaign, and rising star George Russell replaced him.

Russell started his Mercedes career perfectly, and even outperformed Hamilton at the beginning of this year. Lately however, Hamilton has shown everyone just how good he is. The seven-time World Champion has gone up to speed in his W13, and is currently on a five-race podium finish streak.

Hamilton on Senna ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/DAUbyxoqoX — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 11, 2021

The 37-year old is wearing a bright yellow colored helmet this year. This has made him easier to identify while driving the Mercedes. F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle however, compared Hamilton to another legendary driver.

Lewis Hamilton compared to three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna

Senna is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. The Brazilian has won three World Titles and has 41 race wins to his name. He’s also one of Hamilton’s idols and the Stevenage born driver has often showcased his admiration for Senna in interviews.

Brazil also has one of the most passionate Hamilton fanbases. Every year at Intergalos, hundreds of thousands flock to the track to support the Mercedes star. Hamilton also recently became an honorary citizen of the country, which is a huge honor.

martin brundle: “hamilton’s yellow helmet, in a mercedes, in your mirrors, reminds me so much of having ayrton senna come up behind you.” pic.twitter.com/djXgPewXcK — ★ (@dearlews) July 31, 2022

Bundle’s comments on Hamilton’s helmet may make Hamilton really happy. Senna too wore a bright yellow helmet, which stood out from the rest of the drivers. He compared the two drivers on the basis of that.

“Hamilton’s yellow helmet,” he said. “In a Mercedes, in your mirrors, reminds me so much of having Ayrton Senna come up behind you.”

Lewis Hamilton finished P2 in Hungary last Sunday despite starting seventh. Mercedes are finally making big progress, and the second half of the season will be crucial for their battle against Ferrari for P2 in the Standings. Hamilton himself is sixth in the Drivers’ standings, 10 points behind Carlos Sainz.

