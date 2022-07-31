“Every week is more incredible than the other”– Joel Embiid star trolls $1.3 billion F1 team for spoiling Charles Leclerc’s race

Joel Embiid trolls Ferrari for spoiling Charles Leclerc’s race in Hungary as the Monegasque drops to P6 from the race lead position.

Ferrari had yet another disaster class in 2022, again boosting Red Bull’s chances of winning the title. For approximately the first 40 laps of the race, Ferrari drivers were on their way to bring P1-2.

But a horror strategy shown by the Maranello-based team spoilt the whole race for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The decision by Ferrari to give Leclerc hard tyres for the last spell of the race was highly miscalculated and hit them back brutally.

The Monegasque lost all his grip and was quickly overtook by Max Verstappen and George Russell. Ferrari then asked Leclerc to pit for soft tyres, which further took him down to P6, and from there, he had no chance for a recovery.

On the other hand, a 4.7 pitstop to Sainz practically disturbed his momentum. The Spaniard lost his position and couldn’t recover much against Mercedes’ duo and Verstappen. Thus, he had to settle with a P4.

Surely, this was a huge disaster show by Ferrari. So much so that Sixers’ star Joel Embiid also called out Ferrari for their horrible strategy and suggested that even he can make a strategy for the most successful F1 team at this rate.

I might as well be a Ferrari strategist right now lol.. every week is more incredible than the other — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 31, 2022

Joel Embiid is not alone in trolling Ferrari

The NBA star wasn’t alone in calling out Ferrari for their Hungarian Grand Prix performance. Several F1 fans were astonished at the level of incompetency shown by Ferrari on Sunday.

My cat would do a better job than Ferrari’s strategists (I don’t have a cat) — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) July 31, 2022

Ferrari messing up their strategy: pic.twitter.com/edwZDeej3h — WTF1 (@wtf1official) July 31, 2022

As abuse is no longer allowed when we speak about F1, I’m forced to say Ferrari’s strategists are brilliant. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 31, 2022

Now, F1 is going almost over a month-long break and will return at August end for the Belgian Grand Prix. Fans could only hope Ferrari to regroup during this gap and deliver effective performances over the last remaining races.

