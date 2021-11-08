F1

“Picking on certain lines and then exploiting them”– Christian Horner states social media blew Yuki Tsunoda criticisms out of proportion

"Picking on certain lines and then exploiting them"– Christian Horner states social media blew Yuki Tsunoda criticisms out of proportion
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Same man who cut me now works at my camp and I give him the dirty jobs”: How Michael Jordan gave Clifton ‘Pop’ Herring, his high school basketball coach, once becoming a Chicago Bull
Next Article
“My neighbor poured kerosene on my toe after I chopped it in half”: Michael Jordan recounts a hilariously gruesome incident from when he was younger
F1 Latest News
The next Charles Leclerc?: Ferrari sign one of the most promising young drivers in the world to their academy
“The next Charles Leclerc?”: Ferrari sign one of the most promising young drivers in the world to their academy

Ferrari has secured the signing of 16-year-old double F4 Champion Ollie Bearman, who is one…