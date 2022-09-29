“She has all the influence”- From $400 Hilfiger tuxedo to $12,600 IWC Pilot watch; George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Mundt decides what he will wear

George Russell revealed that his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, always has a say regarding his wardrobe choices, admits Mercedes superstar.

George has revealed who the boss is when it comes to his wardrobe choices. Speaking on the throwing fits podcast, the Mercedes driver was asked how much influence his girlfriend,

Carmen Mundt has over his wardrobe. Russell simply replied: “She has all the influence”. Russell admitted that his girlfriend is behind all his fashion choices, whether smart casual or classic British.

Russell added to the revelation by stating he always looks to her for approval. At times, his girlfriend responds: “Mhm, get changed”. At least George Russell’s fashion choices are not as complicated on track. The British driver needs to wear his fireproofs and race suit to get into the car.

Being a Formula 1 driver, how he dresses off track is probably the least of Russell’s worries. This season, Russell has had quite a good campaign so far. Russell has scored 222 points in his debut season with Mercedes.

The Brit is currently above his 7-time world champion teammate, Lewis Hamilton in the standings. He has scored 7 podiums this season as well. Arguably the highlight of his season so far has been his pole position in Hungary.

Also Read: George Russell models with this $250,000 iconic car once Ayrton Senna competed with

George Russell reveals his choice for his last meal on earth

George Russell revealed his preferred “last meal on earth”. As a Formula 1 driver, Russell is required to maintain himself to get the most out of himself as a driver. Hence, it is required that the Brit maintains a strict diet.

When asked what would be his preferred last meal on earth. The Brit, speaking on the Throwing Fits podcast, said: “a nice juicy burger”. While Russell has a great choice for his last meal on earth, it is something that he does not have the luxury of having to be a Formula 1 driver.

Also Read: George Russell ranks travelling as the hardest job in F1 ahead of 24-race calendar of 2023