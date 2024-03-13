“Nothing Positive Ever Happened”: Lewis Hamilton’s Father Recalls Iconic Moment That Turned Family’s Fortunes

Unlike most F1 drivers today, Lewis Hamilton comes from a very humble background. The seven-time world champion and his father Anthony, both grew up in financial hardship. Things in the Hamilton family looked bleak but when McLaren signed Lewis into their academy, their fortunes changed.

Anthony Hamilton, speaking to the Dose of Society said, “When I was younger, nothing positive ever happened for me, seriously. My mum died when I was 16, I left home, I’m struggling to find a job and somewhere to live. And then positive things start to happen.”

During the interview, Hamilton Sr. added how he met Ron Dennis, the then-boss of McLaren at an Autosport Award show. He approached Dennis for an autograph, and his son began to confidently speak about his racing career.

Lewis Hamilton was creating waves in the world of karting back then and was at the award ceremony to pick up British Karting Championship he won. When he met Dennis, he revealed his dream of driving for McLaren one day.

Dennis, impressed by the young driver’s fascination, asked him to keep working hard and reach out in nine years’ time. With this, he also provided him with his number.

Lewis Hamilton and his McLaren journey

Hamilton caught the attention of Ron Dennis soon after their interaction. He did not have to wait nine years for that phone call, as Dennis decided to include him in the team’s young driver’s program in 1998. This meant that Hamilton’s career would be sponsored by Dennis and Co. and the financial burden on them would be eased.

When Dennis reached out to Lewis Hamilton for the sponsorship, it was his father Anthony who picked up the call. Lewis, understanding the gravity of the situation, went back to complete his homework as Dennis also wanted the young driver to keep working hard at school.

McLaren sponsorship might have changed the future of Hamilton’s family, but it was the 67-year-old who held them together for so long. Hamilton Sr. worked in multiple jobs to keep his son’s dream afloat amid the huge financial crisis.

In the end, Hamilton joined McLaren’s F1 team in 2007. He won his first world title there in 2008, before moving to Mercedes in 2013 and winning six more championships.