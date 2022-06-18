“Get your fact right” – F1 Twitter fumes over Canadian politicians criticising Sebastian Vettel

As Sebastian Vettel continues to raise awareness about the environmental issues at the Canadian GP, politicians call him a ‘hypocrite.’

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has been outspoken about several issues regarding environmental and climate change.

The German driver continues the trend to this weekend’s Canadian GP as he sports a new helmet focusing on mining oil sands in Canada. But his actions have caused a backlash from the politicians who have gone on to call him a hypocrite.

The message on his helmet focuses on the oil mining in Alberta, which has one of the most significant operations around the globe.

Vettel criticised the mining operations and how they are conducted in Alberta, describing them as a “crime”.

“I do a lot of reading on the subject because I find this… fascinating might be the wrong word, but there’s a lot going on,” he said.

“And I think we live in a time and age where we are so much aware of a lot of things. I think what happens in Alberta is a crime because you chop down a lot of trees, and you basically destroy the place just to extract oil. ”

His opinions were met with criticism by many on social media. Alberta minister for energy Sonya Savage labelled Vettel’s message as hypocritical. She pointed out Aston Martin’s title sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco.

I have seen a lot of hypocrisy over the years, but this one takes the cake. A race car driver sponsored by Aston Martin, with financing from Saudi Aramco, complaining about the oilsands. 1/3 #ableg https://t.co/8gaMl7JeFj — Sonya Savage (@sonyasavage) June 17, 2022

Sebastian Vettel is self-aware

F1 fans fumed over the people who called the German a hypocrite and called out for getting their facts right about the driver before commenting.

First off, Seb is not “sponsored” by Aston Martin. He just drives for them while getting paid. Second, he had no say in his team getting sponsored by Aramco. And third https://t.co/wNgfSnZLII — Nikhil (@SV5enjoyer) June 17, 2022

So what? Put a complete end to the entire sector of motorsport taking away the jobs of many?!

He is trying to bring attention to all the small and large ways in which we can help this planet without affecting such a mass of people negatively and he has every right to do so. — Arcaedeus (@arcaedeus) June 17, 2022

