EXCLUSIVE: Senna’s Ex-Ally Picks Lewis Hamilton as the “Closest Reflection of Ayrton’s Spirit”

In a recent conversation with The SportsRush, Keith Sutton, who worked closely with Ayrton Senna as his personal photographer and PR manager for nearly three years, shared his thoughts on which current Formula 1 driver best reflects the legendary Brazilian driver’s unique mentality. Sutton named Lewis Hamilton as the closest embodiment of Senna’s spirit.

Sutton praised the seven-time world champion not only for his remarkable mix of talent, dedication, and emotional connection to racing but also for how he uses his platform to promote change outside of racing. He highlighted Hamilton’s advocacy for equality and social change, noting how the Briton has championed numerous causes, from racial justice to sustainability, much like Senna’s drive to make a difference outside of the sport.

“As for the current grid, I’d say Lewis Hamilton embodies Ayrton’s mentality the best,” he shared. “He, like Ayrton, uses his platform to stand for causes he believes in and has an innate ability to dig deep and deliver when it matters most.”

Sutton also drew parallels between the two legends from a racing perspective. He said, “That combination of raw speed, intelligence, and passion makes him the closest reflection of Ayrton’s spirit in today’s F1.”

The stuff of legend Lewis Hamilton drives Ayrton Senna’s 1990 title winning car#F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/PHqQu3mI0K — Formula 1 (@F1) November 3, 2024

The #44 driver founded the Hamilton Commission to promote diversity in motorsport, focusing on breaking down barriers for Black professionals in the industry. In addition, his Mission 44 Foundation works to empower underrepresented youth in the UK by providing better access to education and career opportunities.

Hamilton also uses his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, often speaking out against discriminatory laws in countries where Formula 1 events are held. As a passionate environmentalist, Hamilton also promotes sustainable living and actively encourages greener practices, both in motorsport and in people’s individual lives.

Senna’s vision to uplift Brazil

In this regard, Senna was much like Hamilton because he wanted to bring real change to Brazil’s youth. Just months before his untimely death in 1994, Senna had a conversation with his sister, Viviane, about creating a charitable foundation.

That vision led to the establishment of ‘Instituto Ayrton Senna,’ which remains one of his most enduring legacies. Over the last 26 years, the institute has positively impacted the lives of 15 million children across Brazil. Operating in 17 states and over 660 districts, it has helped train more than 70,000 teachers annually and supported the education of 1.9 million students each year.

A special moment Sebastian Vettel brings the grid together to celebrate the legacy of Ayrton Senna ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/Odwr1TsAsi — Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2024

Today, the institute is led by Bianca Senna, Viviane’s daughter and Ayrton’s niece, who continues to champion her uncle’s dream. Recently, Bianca was seen alongside four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel at the Brazilian Grand Prix, paying tribute to Ayrton’s legacy.