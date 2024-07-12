Pierre Gasly Picked Up ‘Vintage Football Shirts’ Including $260 Zinedine Zidane’s France Jersey

Ahead of the British GP, Pierre Gasly hit full soccer (football) fever by heading to the ‘Classic Football Shirts’ store in London. The Frenchman was quite ecstatic to explore several football jerseys from the past and also try them on. Gasly spent a lot of time in the store alongside the store representative who revealed how the Alpine driver bought several vintage jerseys, including that of a French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane.

Per a YouTube video by Alpine, the store representative revealed, “He [Gasly] picked out some amazing classic football shirts. He went for PSG. We had a Chelsea, a Manchester United, a France, as he is such a massive football fan. It’s amazing to see him pick up so many vintage football shirts”.

The France jersey Gasly bought was most likely Zidane’s #10 jersey from the 2000-02 season. Per the Classic Football Shirts’ website, this France jersey costs around $260 (£199.99).

Gasly also tried David Beckham’s England away jersey from the 2006-08 season which costs $104 (£79.99). With the Euro 2024 going on, the Frenchman was certainly having a lot of chat about the chances of the England team winning the championship with the store representative.

Gasly had initially hoped for an England v France Euro final

Gasly stated how he follows most of the England games besides supporting France. The current England team has garnered a lot of support in the recent Euro and World Cup tournaments with several talented players like Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka in the lineup.

Gasly even predicted, “England and France in the final? That would definitely force me to fly to Germany.'” However, the Frenchman’s dream has been shattered as the French team has bowed out of Euro 2024 with a 2-1 defeat against Spain in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, England held on to their nerves to eke out a 2-1 victory against the Netherlands to make it to the final against Spain. England would look for redemption and would look to win their maiden Euro title after the 2020 final defeat to Italy, where they lost 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

On the other hand, Spain, playing in their first Euro final since 2012, would look to win a fourth title to become the most successful nation at the European championships.