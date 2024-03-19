Pierre Gasly Sets Expectations Before Extending His $5 Million Job At Alpine

Alpine’s start to the 2024 season has been woeful to say the least. They look like they have the slowest car after the first two rounds of the season, and have shown no signs of progress. Naturally, when asked if he would want to pledge his long-term future to the team, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly said that he wanted assurances first.

Motorsportweek.com quoted the 28-year-old, “I think whether you’re at the end of your contract or start of the contract it’s not a position you want to be in. The most important for me is the understanding. Understanding why we’re not competitive enough. And how to make the package faster.”

Because they went through a massive internal overhaul, Alpine’s on-track performance was expected to be on the poorer side. However, nobody expected them to the rock bottom in the standings. Both Gasly and his teammate Esteban Ocon have high ambitions, and driving for a backmarker is not something they would look forward to.

Pierre Gasly joined Alpine to fight towards the front of the grid, which was something he wasn’t able to do at Red Bull’s sister team. Hence, being behind them in the standings and in terms of performance is definitely frustrating for the Frenchman, who earns $5 million a year at Alpine.

The first two races of the season have been an eye-opener for the Enstone-based outfit. Their team principal, Bruno Famin even termed their P19-P20 Qualifying result at the season-opening Bahrain GP “a shock”.

Pierre Gasly and Co. look to turn things around

Alpine looks like they have a car with a lot of problems. The engine isn’t at par with the competition, and the aerodynamics has it pegged as arguably the worst balanced car on the grid. Hence, massive upgrades look like the only way out of misery for the French team.

Reflecting on the results he saw at Bahrain, Pierre Gasly’s teammate, Ocon has chosen to take the more patient approach. Sports Illustrated quoted him, “We have to stay focused, stay positive and keep going in the right direction,” after the Bahrain GP.

The team has come under a lot of fire for the many changes they’ve made to their management structure almost overnight. Many have even termed it as the reason behind their downfall. The team has had a huge injection of money from Hollywood A-listers and sports personalities. So, the way they are performing right now is a bad look for Alpine.