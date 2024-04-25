Ahead of ‘Daunting’ Game 3 in Philadelphia, Knicks Worry Fans with Inclusion of Big in Injury Report

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) after being called for a foul in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After the first two games at home, the Knicks have taken a 2-0 lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs. However, things are about to get difficult for the NY franchise as they’re headed to Philly for Game 3. Wells Fargo Center is notorious for being one of the scariest arenas for away teams. Even one of their own, James Harden, had to face major boos from Philly fans, when he arrived in the city this season. Besides the crowd, the Knicks might also have to deal with the potential absence of their 7-foot center Mitchell Robinson.

Advertisement

According to the official injury report, Robinson is listed as ‘Questionable’ due to ‘left ankle injury management’. The only other player from the franchise on the list is Julius Randle who has been ‘Out’ for the season after undergoing a shoulder surgery earlier this month. The looming doubt over Robinson’s availability for the next game will only add to the team’s woes when they step inside the 76ers’ den.

Even though Robinson comes off the bench to fill in for Isaiah Hartenstein, his contribution to the team can’t be undervalued. In Game 1, he played 30 minutes, scored eight points, and secured 12 rebounds for the Knicks. In Game 2, he came off the bench to play 18 minutes grabbing four rebounds. In his absence, the team must figure out another combination to help their center in front of a raging crowd. However, another NY star Josh Hart seems to be unstirred by any crowd worries.

Josh Hart is prepared for the Philadelphia 76ers home crowd

The Philly crowd certainly takes the role of a sixth man very seriously. They create a hostile environment for the opposition to aid the outcome of the game. However, the Knicks forward Josh Hart is not bothered by their antics. According to ‘News Day’, he said,

“I love going to Philly. Great place to play. Their fans, they make it a hostile environment and that’s what you want on the road. We look forward to it. We know they’re going to bring their best shot.”

Jalen Brunson also showed the winner mentality and added that such experiences on the road only force the team to come together. The 27-year-old said that he understood the loudness and would even try to distract the players, owing to fans’ excitement. Anyhow, it’s going to be a tough battle in Philly, and it’ll be interesting to see how the 76ers would try to use the home court to their advantage and bounce back in the series.