Pierre Gasly Urges Helmut Marko to Give Yuki Tsunoda a “Shot at Red Bull Seat”

With Sergio Perez reportedly staying with Red Bull until the end of the season, Yuki Tsunoda has been left on the sidelines. However, the Japanese driver has done more than enough to get a shot at the Red Bull seat and former teammate Pierre Gasly supports this notion.

According to Motorsport, Gasly said, “I always said Yuki is very fast. I’ve seen it. He’s been proving it the last couple of seasons and he’s going to keep proving it.” As the Frenchman hailed Tsunoda, he explained that staying with AlphaTauri (now VCARB) to wait for a Red Bull call-up is a difficult position.

Yuki Tsunoda was not impressed by rumours of RB reserve driver Liam Lawson being promoted to Red Bull before him #F1 pic.twitter.com/jFf413sUgH — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2024

Regardless, Gasly isn’t the one making the calls, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko are. Suggesting that the Japanese driver is ready, Gasly said, “Personally, I would have liked to see him getting a shot at Red Bull – but I’m not Helmut Marko.”

Gasly himself was promoted to the Red Bull team within two years of joining Toro Rosso. However, the Frenchman wasn’t ready and failed to impress. He was then demoted to the sister team with Alex Albon taking over his duties.

2024 is Tsunoda’s fourth season with AlphaTauri (VCARB). Despite being contracted with the Red Bull family, the Japanese driver is bound to move elsewhere, if he doesn’t get the promotion to the Milton Keynes team. Being the lead points scorer for VCARB, Tsunoda looks prepared for the Red Bull seat.

Red Bull’s indecisiveness could push Tsunoda to look elsewhere

Drivers like Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson are waiting on the sidelines with the Red Bull family. AlphaTauri (Toro Rosso) was about grooming talent for Red Bull. Yet, Tsunoda hasn’t been promoted by the team.

When Lawson was linked as Perez’s replacement Tsunoda stated that he’d be surprised if Red Bull chose the New Zealander over him.

Reports suggest Honda wanted a Japanese driver in the seat and Tsunoda was the perfect fit. However, with Honda leaving for Aston Martin in 2026, a newer talent might usurp the Japanese driver’s place. This might force Tsunoda to get away from the Red Bull family like Albon and Gasly to find a new home for the long term.