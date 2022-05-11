F1

“Please come back, I’m not not motivated by other guys in the team”- Ayrton Senna requested rival Alain Prost to re-join McLaren as his teammate in 1993

"Please come back, I'm not not motivated by other guys in the team"- Ayrton Senna requested rival Alain Prost to re-join McLaren as his teammate in 1993
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Devin Booker, do you mean the 'Chris Paul special'?": NBA Twitter goes at Suns guard for his 'Luka Special' in blowout win against Mavs in Game 5
Next Article
“Kobe Bryant donated $1 million to Call of Duty Endowment in support of US veterans”: When Lakers legend attended and donated at a CoD Endowment event
F1 Latest News
"Please come back, I'm not not motivated by other guys in the team"- Ayrton Senna requested rival Alain Prost to re-join McLaren as his teammate in 1993
“Please come back, I’m not not motivated by other guys in the team”- Ayrton Senna requested rival Alain Prost to re-join McLaren as his teammate in 1993

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost shared one of the most intense rivalries in Formula 1…