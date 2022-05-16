“Please give him Latifi’s seat”– F1 Twitter sees Nicholas Latifi’s F1 career in danger with Nyck de Vries set to appear for Williams in Spanish GP FP1

F1 Twitter predicts Nicholas Latifi’s exit from the grid with the highly-rated Formula E star ready to appear in FP1 for Williams in Spain.

The 2022 F1 season has been hard on Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian race driver’s performances have been marred by constant crashes, which has definitely harmed the repairing budget for Williams.

Now, ahead of the Spanish GP, Williams has confirmed that Formula E star Nyck de Vries would be appearing for Williams in FP1. This update has only led F1 fans to wonder, is Latifi’s time at F1 getting over?

The team can confirm that @nyckdevries will take part in FP1 on Friday, fulfilling one of the two mandated young driver sessions this season 👍 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 16, 2022

de Vries was on the constant radar of Williams ahead of the 2022 season. Even Mercedes pushed for his hiring. However, in the end, the British team went for Alex Albon.

Now owing to poor performances by Latifi this year, there might be scope for de Vries. The young driver has always been impressive in every motorsport avenue he has competed in and could be a great addition to Williams.

Formula E Champion Nyck de Vries is confirmed to be stepping in for Alex Albon in FP1 in Spain. 🔵 #WilliamsF1 With rumours that Williams are looking for a replacement for Nicholas Latifi, De Vries would seem like the perfect fit. — The Racing Luke (@TheRacingLuke) May 16, 2022

Williams will get to assess Nyck de Vries against Nicholas Latifi in the same session at the same track! After a lackluster start to 2022, rumours are abuzz about Latifi being replaced for 2023 & de Vries could be one of many candidates. The duo battled in F2 in 2019.#F1 — Kunal Shah (@kunalashah) May 16, 2022

Williams so far has denied Nicholas Latifi firing rumours

Meanwhile, recently, Canadian journalist Norris McDonald reported about the threat to Latifi’s career with Williams. The journalist claimed de Vries will be his replacement.

“Toronto‘s Nick Latifi fired by Williams F1. Two things: Williams better have a lot of money because there will be one hell of a lawsuit and his replacement, Nyck DeVries, had better do better in that pig of a car, which is doubtful,” he said earlier.

However, soon McDonald backtracked from his report and apologized for the misinformation. He claimed that Williams will continue with the 26-year-old race driver for the foreseeable future.

Correction. Nick Latifi will continue as a Williams driver for the foreseeable future. Information I received earlier today was incorrect. It doesn’t matter how old are how often one learns this important lesson: get it first but first get it right. My apologies to Nick Latifi. — Norris McDonald (@NorrisMcDonald2) May 12, 2022

