Post Breakup With Marilou Belanger, Lance Stroll Appears Seeking a Match on a Dating App

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin Aramco and Marilou Belanger during the Formula 1 post-season test at Yas Marina Circuit

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin Aramco and Marilou Belanger during the Formula 1 post-season test at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 28, 2023
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lance Stroll didn’t really make a lot of headlines in 2024 on the track, but his personal life made sure that the spotlight fell on him. Reports of him breaking up with Marilou Belanger came up in November, and now ahead of the new campaign, the Aston Martin driver was spotted searching for someone new to fill that hole in his life.

Stroll first appeared on Raya—an exclusive dating app reserved for celebrities and the uber-wealthy—late last year, and clips of the same went viral. Sadly for Stroll, it seems as though he hasn’t found the correct match yet as his hunt for ‘the one’ continues.

Earlier this week, videos were being circulated on X (formerly Twitter) of a fan coming across Stroll’s profile on the platform. The Canadian driver had four pictures put up: him in a blue blazer and shirt, him in skiing attire, him in action for Aston Martin in an F1 session, and a wholesome click with his dogs.

This further confirms the fact that Stroll is single, and rumors suggest that he has been so for a while. His previous girlfriend Belanger never announced their break-up publicly, but social media activities—such as not wishing Stroll his birthday—sparked widespread speculation, which later turned to belief when they also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Currently in the post-season, Stroll, like the rest of the F1 drivers, is taking time off to unwind, which is why he found some time to try his hand at dating. Whether he succeeds or not remains to be seen in the coming months.

Stroll’s biggest season yet

For a long time, Stroll’s presence on the grid has been deemed somewhat forgettable. For instance, he wasn’t really awful in 2024 but rarely grabbed the attention either. A lot of it had to do with Aston Martin’s mediocre mechanical package, something that could change in 2025, with the team investing heavily to chase on-track success.

For Stroll, that would be a huge opportunity to prove his doubters wrong. Many have claimed in the past that Stroll is only in Aston Martin because he is the son of the team’s owner Lawrence Stroll. There is a belief within Aston Martin, however, that Stroll has what it takes to make it big.

His teammate Fernando Alonso, a two-time World Champion, called him ‘leadership material’ in a recent interview (per RacingNews 365). However, in all reality, Stroll has yet to prove that he deserves a seat in F1. Therefore, 2025 as such, could be a make-or-break season for him.

