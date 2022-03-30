“Potentially six drivers who are going to be in contention”- Christian Horner believes Mercedes will fix their W13 issues and there will be six drivers competing for the championship

Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks there will be six drivers competing for the championship after Mercedes fix their car.

Charles Leclerc won the first race of the season in Bahrain with teammate Carlos Sainz finishing second. Red Bull played their move in the second race. Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Sergio Perez took the pole in qualifying.

In this new era of regulations, fans can easily predict that Red Bull and Ferrari are the top contenders for the constructor’s battle. Mercedes finished far behind both the challengers in qualifying and in the race.

Competition with Ferrari is Friendly

Helmut Marko has expressed that racing with Ferrari is fun and competitive. He stated: ”We have a competitive relationship but with sporting rules.”

Racing in Formula One for a short period of time in the 70s, Marko understands Ferrari. He said that Ferrari is a ‘long-standing team in Formula 1’. Also, since the Vettel dominance and the rise of Max Verstappen, Mercedes are the only rival able to compete with them.

“You notice that with the drivers, but also with the technical management or designers. You can exchange ideas with Ferrari and that makes it fun”, he concludes by describing the competition with Ferrari.

We’re so here for this 👍👍 #F1pic.twitter.com/o0app0dUeu — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 28, 2022

Mercedes are going to be in there – Christian Horner

However, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner spoke with the media advising the German team will bounce back and compete at the top again.

”When Mercedes get their problems sorted they’re going to be in there,” he said.

“So that’s potentially six drivers who are going to be in contention every weekend. For the fans that’s going to be fantastic,” Horner concludes.

We may have an amazing racing season ahead if Mercedes fix their porpoising problems with the top 6 drivers competing for the title.