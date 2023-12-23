Prior to Calling His Boss ‘Delulu’, Lando Norris Admitted Being Bad at Golf

Lando Norris recently called his boss Zak Brown “delulu” after the McLaren CEO claimed that he is better at Golf than the star driver of the team. The term “delulu” of course is a slang word for being delusional. However, Norris, who is known to have a great knack for golf and also took part in many competitions, is no better than Brown when it comes to this sport, as he recently admitted.

Norris, who is often seen playing golf with the likes of Brown admitted to this months before with Channel 4 Sport. This was months before he laughed off at Brown over his statements.

On this, he said, “I talk a lot about golf, people think I’m really good at golf. I’m not, I’m not.” This has also come as a shock, especially because Norris is someone who also took part in Netflix’s The Netflix Cup competition where F1 drivers locked horns against PGA Tour golfers.

Norris meant it when he called Brown delulu, but admittedly, that was said in light spirit. However, apart from claiming that he is not good at golf, he once admitted that his former teammate Sainz is really good at it.

How did Lando Norris perform this year?

Lando Norris and McLaren didn’t have a good start to their 2023 campaign. However, that didn’t stop them from getting better as the season progressed. By the end of the second race, McLaren and Norris were with zero points. When the season ended, the papayas finished the season in P4 with 302 points, whereas Norris claimed P6 in the Drivers’ Championship with 205 points.

He was just a point short of Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc who both took 206 points. In a nutshell, Norris proved himself a force to reckon with as Zak Brown’s team got themselves in a better position compared to their initial slump.

On the other hand, the 24-year-old also had his bad days when his rookie teammate Oscar Piastri outperformed him. Piastri took a Sprint win against Max Verstappen and his teammate Norris, but for the latter, he just had to remain happy with podiums. Nevertheless, Lando Norris would now want a better car from Zak Brown so that he can unleash more capabilities next season.