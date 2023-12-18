Lando Norris Labels His Boss ‘Delulu’ for Claiming to Be a Better Golfer

Lando Norris is a man of many talents. Among other things, he is an avid golfer with an impressive list of participations. However, his McLaren boss, Zak Brown recently claimed to be a better golfer than his driver. Responding to the claims, Lando labeled Zak “Delulu”. For the uninitiated, ‘Delulu’ is social media slang for the word ‘Delusional’.

Norris recently appeared for a fun interview with Track Limits. The interviewer tested the 24-year-old’s slang knowledge. When asking Lando the meaning of ‘Delulu’, she told him that Zak had claimed to be a better golfer than him a day before. To this, Lando hilariously responded by labeling Zak ‘Delulu’.

The McLaren ace did fairly well on the test. However, there were a few slang words/phrases he wasn’t aware of. Among those was ‘Slay’, which Lando claimed to know but struggled to explain the meaning of. There were also ‘Mug me off’ and ‘minor’. On both occasions, his answers were close to the actual meaning, but not quite there.

Towards the end of the interview, Norris confessed to not using any of the slang words he was tested on. That was evident in the way he responded to some of the ones posed to him.

Lando Norris and his love for Golf

Lando’s obsession with golf is no new thing. However, what is surprising is how much he bonds with Zak over it. That is because Zak is quite an enthusiast himself as well. The duo often goes out to golf courses to let a few swings when taking a break from F1. In fact, the duo set up a mini course in Lando’s hotel room while watching the Ryder Cup together.

During the first half of the F1 season, the McLaren driver complained of severe back issues owing to porpoising in the car. He admittedly ruled out playing golf for a while to give his back some much-needed rest.

However, he broke that commitment for the Netflix Cup where he played against Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly. Each F1 driver had a professional golfer on their team as they competed against each other. Sainz had Justin Thomas, Norris had Rickie Fowler, Albon had Max Homa, and Gasly was paired with Tony Finau at the last minute when Collin Morikawa pulled out owing to a back issue.

Norris’ time away from golf was evident as he struggled on every hole. Resultantly, Sainz and Gasly easily knocked him and Albon out to proceed to finals. The Spaniard and J.T. registered the win in the inaugural edition of the Cup after defeating gritty Gasly and Finau.

Lando’s defeat against Carlos was no surprise, though, given the fact that it was Sainz who introduced Norris to golf during their time at McLaren together. The Ferrari driver has often mocked his former teammate over his golfing skills (or the lack of them). During the 2021 Brazilian GP presser, Carlos teased Lando as he “had the pleasure” of playing in one of the best rounds of golf he’d ever seen.