Red Bull spent $1.8 Million to repair RB16B of Max Verstappen after heavy crash at 2021 British GP

Max Verstappen suffered an impact of 51Gs when he crashed at the 2021 British GP and it cost $1.8 Million to repair his car.

Verstappen was involved in a high-speed crash with Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 British GP. The Red Bull driver and his RB16B suffered an impact of 51Gs hitting the barriers.

Verstappen did not endure any severe injury from the crash. But his car took a toll and cost about $1.8 Million to repair.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said, “Especially in times of the cost cap, it is a significant amount and hurts us.”

He added that this amount could have been used in the development of the 2022 car. Team Principal Christian Horner had also weighed in on this. He continued to blame Hamilton for the crash. Horner was not satisfied by the 10-second penalty that Hamilton got after the incident.

Max Verstappen urges Red Bull to find more pace

The 2022 Canadian GP saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc serve a back-to-the-grid penalty. Meanwhile, his teammate Carlos Sainz got involved in an intense battle at the top with rival Verstappen.

After the race, the Dutchman urged his team to find more pace in its car. He felt that it was tough racing in Montreal. Even though he claimed victory, he withstood pressure from Sainz in the final laps.

No radio, no problem! 😅@Max33Verstappen might have been unable to talk to his race engineer in the latter stages of the Montreal race but the @redbullracing team made sure their racer had all the info he needed to hold on to P1! 🙌#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ra4mcSMmKk — Formula 1 (@F1) June 23, 2022

“It was a tough race,” said Verstappen after his victory on Sunday. “I expected to have a little bit more pace but we seemed to lack a little bit compared to Carlos.”

“That’s of course the only one I could compare to, with the Ferrari, and it was a bit more difficult than I expected.”

