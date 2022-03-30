F1

“Prizes are no longer an option for Mercedes” – Former World Champion thinks Mercedes is out of this year’s championship battle

"Prizes are no longer an option for Mercedes" - Former World Champion thinks Mercedes is out of this year's championship battle
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 7-foot Russell Westbrook": Shaquille O'Neal highlights the difference-maker between the Greek Freak and The Process
Next Article
"It looks good on me": KL Rahul admits borrowing Virat Kohli's blazer after sudden promotion to India's Test captain in Johannesburg
F1 Latest News
"We were wrong" - Mercedes admit their W13 disappointment in Saudi Arabia and how the team is ready with a new rear wing for Australia
“We were wrong” – Mercedes admit their W13 disappointment in Saudi Arabia and how the team is ready with a new rear wing for Australia

Mercedes admit their mistake in Saudi Arabia and are set to race with a brand…