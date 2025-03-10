Did Lewis Hamilton Hint a Move to Acting? Ferrari Star Plans to Learn Improv for Future ‘Stuff’

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes dressed all in red arrives on the paddock on a race day of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

After 19 glorious years in F1, seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton is arguably in the twilight phase of his career. And with life after F1 on the horizon, the 40-year-old has set his sights on the likes of Hollywood for a career.

One of the things that has always fascinated Hamilton is filmmaking. He has expressed his desire to move towards production and with the Brad Pitt-starrer F1 movie, he landed his very first gig in the industry.

Having said that, the Briton could also be leaning towards a proper screen debut. When Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick released in 2022, Hamilton had expressed that he wanted a role in the sequel to the 1986 original film. However, his busy F1 schedule did not allow him enough free time to do so.

Would he want to land a role in future Hollywood blockbusters? Well, in a recent feature for F1’s official YouTube channel, the former Mercedes driver may have hinted that he is polishing his skills for the same.

“Improv, something I really want to do because I’ve got some stuff I need to prepare for,” he said.

For the uninitiated, ‘Improv’ is a technique used by theatre artists to improvise their performances, predominantly used in comedy projects. Hamilton ain’t the biggest comedian, but he does have a decent sense of humor.

That said, he did not divulge any information on why he is learning improv, so that window of speculation may remain open.

Hollywood isn’t the only avenue that Hamilton might want to pursue, though, once he hangs up his racing helmet. The 40-year-old is also a keen musician and also revealed that he would now like to pick up the piano.

Is Hamilton working on new music?

The seven-time world champion doesn’t consider music as just a hobby. Rather, he has delved deep into the industry, even releasing a song. He worked on a project with Christina Aguilera called ‘Pipe’ under the pseudonym XNDA.

As it turns out, more new music might be on the way with Hamilton cryptically hinting at releasing a song called ‘Weightless’. “My go-to song right now is a song called ohh…I don’t know if I should tell you. It’s called Weightless. But you won’t know who it is,” he told content creator Kyan Francis.

With the Briton’s Ferrari move, fans are also expecting a collaboration between him and teammate, Charles Leclerc. The #16 driver is also a keen musician and has released many instrumental singles on streaming platforms.

In fact, Leclerc plies his trade on the piano, and with Hamilton looking for lessons he might not have to wander far away from Maranello to get it going.