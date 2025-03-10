mobile app bar

Alex Albon Admits of Being ‘Jealous’ of Charles Leclerc’s Music Skills

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

16Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari HP, 16), 23Alexander Albon (Williams Racing, 23), Drivers Parade, NDL, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Race Day, 25.08.2024 | Credits- IMAGO / Eibner

A fearsome competitor on the track and one of the most popular stars off it, Charles Leclerc is truly one of a kind. The Monegasque is also a fashion enthusiast and a skilled pianist—so much so that it has even made Alex Albon a little insecure.

F1 drivers are naturally competitive, not just in racing but in off-track pursuits as well. That’s likely why Albon feels the need to match Leclerc’s musical talents.

In a video posted by F1’s official YouTube channel ahead of the season opener in Melbourne, drivers were asked to share a personal goal for 2025. Albon revealed his: “I’d love to learn to play an instrument. I’d love to know how to sing properly. Charles already got that, so I’m a bit jealous of him,” he admitted.

Matching Leclerc’s piano skills might be a tall order. However, Albon does have an opportunity to outshine him in another rather similar area.

Just seconds later in the video, Leclerc insisted that he would never become a vocalist. “They will never hear me sing,” he said when asked about his plans in the musical field. So, while mastering the piano may be tough for Albon, a few singing lessons could give him an edge over Leclerc.

As for the 27-year-old, it’s a shame we won’t hear his singing voice—but that might change with the arrival of his new teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Could Leclerc and Hamilton duet at Ferrari?

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Leclerc and Hamilton heading into the 2025 season. On paper, they’re arguably the best pairing on the grid. A seven-time world champion and Ferrari’s golden boy in the same garage? That surely spells a title win—if the Maranello-based team fields a strong car.

Off the track, there are expectations as well, particularly around a potential musical collaboration.

Both share a strong passion for music and excel at different instruments. While Leclerc is a skilled pianist, Hamilton is a talented guitarist—having even released a song professionally with Christina Aguilera called Pipe under the pseudonym XNDA.

Recently, Leclerc revealed that he and Hamilton had discussed a potential partnership off the track. “For the music collaboration, we thought about it! But for now, let’s focus on winning the championship, and then maybe we’ll make music to celebrate it,” he told fans in Milan earlier this week.

If the Scuderia ends its 17-year title drought this season, we might even get to witness a piano duet from the duo. Hamilton recently shared that he has taken an interest in learning the piano as well. Fingers crossed!

