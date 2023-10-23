Puma Hires A$AP Rocky for Formula 1’s $500,000,000 Extravagant Event: “Rocky Will Have Broader Creative Reign”

The world of motorsports has never been bigger than it is now, given that F1 races are serving as a marketing goldmine for fashion houses. Among the numerous headlines this week, it has been revealed that Puma has also created a slew of them in the form of A$AP Rocky. According to Highsnobiety, the hip-hop star has been designated as the creative director of Puma’s Formula One partnership. The German brand hired him a few months ago for F1’s lavish event, which will be taking place in the sin city of “Las Vegas.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the newest addition to the F1 calendar and will surely be one of the most anticipated races of the year. With F1’s growing popularity in the United States, the F1 stakeholders brought the third American event on the calendar to Las Vegas. Furthermore, the management has invested $500 million in this spectacular race, and given that the occasion would be packed with a huge crowd, the sporting authorities have taken on the duty of promoting the event.

With such a large event scheduled, the sportswear giant will not want to pass up this opportunity. In light of this, one might wonder what better way to make the luxurious occasion more exciting than by launching some exclusive accessories.

Rocky will design accessories and clothing for the Las Vegas show

Puma has hired the American hip-hop artist turned fashion taskmaster to help the company capitalize on the flourishing integration between streetwear and motorsports. In May, the German behemoths agreed to a multi-year licensing agreement to exclusively create and sell F1 clothes, footwear, and merchandise. Considering that, it has now been revealed that Rocky will design accessories and clothes to be released in Las Vegas in November.

According to a post on Instagram by Highsnobiety, the fashion designer will have a broader creative reign over the sports brand’s exclusive multi-year deal. The report read,” Rocky will have broader creative reign over the sports brand’s exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 1 in forthcoming seasons.⁠”

The first peek at the capsule collection, as shown in the post, features Rocky wearing a collaboration black tracksuit from the ongoing Puma F1 lineup, along with various accessories. With all of the pre-and after-race events planned for the event in Las Vegas, racing will undoubtedly become more entertaining. Besides Formula 1, stakeholders will definitely want this event to be a success since a lot of money has been invested in it.

How does Formula 1 make Las Vegas a grand event?

During the three racing days, Las Vegas will be closed to traffic, allowing the F1 cars to zoom alongside the mystical sphere at speeds of up to 343kmph over three straights and 17 bends. With the return of a circuit to F1 since 1984, officials and Liberty Media have already planned how to make the most of the event. Instead of simply covering the track fees, both partners have spent a total of $500,000,000 on the race.

With this huge investment, they will be in charge of ticket sales, premium hospitality sponsorship, retail, parking, concessions, and much more. Considering this, many experts feel that by using this approach, the stakeholder will generate far more revenue than merely $50 or $55 million. While the likelihood of the event being a success is much higher, the F1 plan does not end there, as management has decided to continue with the Las Vegas track for a long time.

For the unaware, the pinnacle of motorsports has secured the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s participation on the racing calendar for the next decade. It’ll be exciting to see how the fans welcome the Formula 1 community on the American circuit.