“I Hate The Chiefs”: Maxx Crosby Gets Real On Four-Time Super Bowl Winners, Says He Loves Competing vs. Mahomes

Suresh Menon
Published

Sep 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass defended by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second quarter at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the most heated and physical battles in the NFL. The two protagonists of the respective sides, Maxx Crosby and Patrick Mahomes haven’t shied away from being vocally competitive in this fixture. Hence it’s no surprise that in Crosby’s latest interview with Julian Edman, the Raiders defensive end candidly revealed why he hates the Chiefs.

Crosby when asked about the teams he hates immediately named the Chiefs to no one’s surprise. However, he expressed immense respect to the Mahomes-led team as well. He acknowledged that they are currently a step above all the teams having won the Super Bowl thrice even though he hates a few things about them.

“The Chiefs, they earned it. I mean they’re the best in the league – three Super Bowls. Everybody has their own opinions, they hate certain things about the Chiefs, but I respect the sh*t out of them until we do something about it and beat him. I mean I got to tip the cap to them. They are doing it right.” 

The focus was soon shifted to the rivalry between the two teams which is a one-sided affair in favour of the Chiefs. However, things recently have been great for Crosby, thanks to his valiant effort in his team’s Christmas Day win against the Chiefs 20-14. Despite the win, the Chiefs are still above the Raiders with the historical head-to-head count standing at 73-55-2. Regardless, Crosby relishes the challenge posed by Mahomes and the Chiefs and hates them in a competitive way.

“I mean that’s that’s the type [Christmas Game] of sh*t. I mean we beat him, I beat him twice and [they] 10 times, so I can’t say sh*t about him. I mean I respect them though I definitely love playing them. I love playing Mahomes. I love playing the best, it’s fu*king awesome but yeah we hate the Chiefs in a different way. They’re a little bit more, they know they’re that team so they carry themselves a certain way.”

While Crosby naming the Chiefs as a team he hates was obvious, there were two other teams he named as well.

Which Other Teams Does Maxx Crosby Hate?

Apart from the Chiefs, Crosby is not a fan of fellow AFC West members LA Chargers and the Denver Broncos. He dislikes the Chargers due to the media hype that is associated with them. The defensive end hates that after every single good performance, media hypes them as the AFC West front runners even though they aren’t.

“You know the Chargers are like, when their things are going well, everyone’s like oh my God they’re going to be the ‘Front Runners’, ‘Front Runners’. We know who they are man, we know who they are.”

As far as the Broncos are concerned, the former East Michigan Eagle and his NFL team hate them for purely existing in the same group. There is not much rivalry or reason for the hate apart from competitive reasons. Hence the Raiders star didn’t have much to say about the Broncos other than the fact that he loves playing at Denver’s home matches.

“Then the Broncos, that’s a different type of hate as well. I mean I love playing the Broncos, they’re probably my favorite team, to be honest. I love playing the Broncos. I mean every time we play them, I know it’s about to be a big day no doubt. It’s my favorite place to play Mile High. For some reason, I don’t know since I was a rookie, it’s been my favorite place. It’s different, it’s fu*king in the mountains.”

All said and done, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders versus the Chiefs rivalry shapes up. Having seen them win two back to back Super Bowls is an embarrassment in itself. Hence if the Raiders and crosby manage to thwart the Chiefs in doing the threepeat, that will be some respite to them and their fans.

About the author

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

