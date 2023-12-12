Rare Video Shows FIA Boss Man Ben Sulayem Saying “I’m Not That Rich” While Flaunting 2 Ferraris, Jaguar and Porsche

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is renowned for his role at the FIA. However, he also has a different identity he was a UAE champion rally driver who raced for the Middle East Rally Championship. His illustrious career earned him money and fame, and with this, he was able to get his hands on elite machines such as Ferraris, Lamborghini, and Koenigseggs.

Sulayem was a dominant name during his racing days in the rally. He won his first championship in the category driving for Toyota in 1986. He was so dominant that he went on to win six titles till 1991. His winning was not complete as he switched to Ford the year after and won the 1994 title with them.

He raced his last in 2002 and became a renowned name in motorsport by then. Even though he did not announce his retirement from the sport back then, he has not taken part in it anymore as well. Nevertheless, being a racing driver, the Emirati also had a knack for supercars.

In a video that dates back to 2002, Ben Sulayem opened up on the car he owned with renowned car enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson. To name them, he had a Ferrari F40, an F50, a Porsche 959, and a Jaguar XJ20. This has come in exact contrast to his statement where Ben Sulayem said in the BBC World video that he is “not that rich.”

Who is Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a nutshell?

After Jean Todt resigned from the FIA President’s post, Mohammed Ben Sulayem took it and it was the beginning of the Emirati’s mainstream appearance in global motorsport. Being the main man of the motorsport governing body, he now has a demanding role to fulfill globally.

According to reports, the 62-year-old has a net worth of $5 million which is minuscule when compared to that of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, a billionaire. Ben Sulayem’s net worth is even less than F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. However, his car collection adds up a little more.

Ben Sulayem is a huge car enthusiast and an avid car collector. Keeping his 2002 cars away, he currently has around 19 cars in his garage as exclusivecarregistry.com. Together, they count for over $75 million in worth, which is way more than Sulayem’s net worth.

The cars include Bugatti Chiron, McLaren Speedtail, McLaren P1, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Koenigsegg Regera, Porsche 911, Lamborghini Countach, McLaren Senna, Ferrari Enzo, Pagani Huayra, Mercedes Benz CLK, Lexus LFA, Bugatti Veyron and many more.