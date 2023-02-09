Lewis Hamilton Explains His Tupac Shakur Inspired Tattoo

7x world champion Lewis Hamilton is one of the most fashionable F1 drivers on the grid. He chooses the most outlandish costumes as he makes his entrance into the racing paddock every weekend.

His representation of the costumes gets an extra edge when his fantastical outfits are combined with his tattoos.

The Briton is covered in tattoos and he does not fail to flaunt them whenever he can. But what do those tattoos mean?

Lewis Hamilton explains his tattoos

A few years ago, Hamilton appeared on the YouTube channel of GQ magazine. He was featured in the part of the series where huge celebrities explain their tattoos.

Hamilton started by saying that a lot of people want to get inked but don’t know what should they get. The Briton believes that people should take time to think about how well they can display their stories.

The Mercedes star takes us on a tour of what made him fall in love with tattoos in the first place. He revealed that one of his sisters married a tattoo artist and therefore he was exposed to the art quite early.

One of his most famous tattoos is the one he’s got on his back. He has a huge cross with angel wings and it says ‘Still I Rise’ on top of it. It took 10 straight hours with no breaks to finish this tattoo.

The idea of this particular tattoo was inspired by a huge personality in the music industry, American rapper Tupac Shakur. The Mercedes star reveals that he is a huge fan of Tupac and he got the quote from civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

Hamilton and fashion designing

Hamilton turns heads the moment he steps on the paddock. Not just because he is a 7-time world champion but also because of his lavish costumes.

Although, just pulling off those costumes is not all the Briton can do. The 38-year-old even has the skills to design clothes and launched his own clothing line named ‘plus 44 store.’ Apart from this Briton also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger to launch a range of TommyX Lewis clothes.

He once revealed that his love for fashion gives him confidence and he sees it as a way of expressing himself. Although fashion is not the only stop for him when it comes to expressing himself.

For his plus 44 lines he recently collaborated with world-renowned contemporary artist Takashi Murakami to launch a series of clothes with psychedelic and inspirational designs.

