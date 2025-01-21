RB Key Figure Takes Up Duty to Prepare Yuki Tsunoda for Red Bull: “Nothing Would Make Me Happier”

As the 2024 F1 season came to a conclusion, Red Bull unsurprisingly decided to part ways with Sergio Perez. But surprisingly, they decided to replace him with Liam Lawson instead of the much more experienced Yuki Tsunoda. Many in the paddock believe Red Bull made this decision because of Tsunoda’s infamous temper.

That said, RB’s Racing Director Alan Permane believes that Tsunoda has all the qualities required to race for the six-time Constructors’ champions. And the Briton is committed to making the #22 driver ready for a seat alongside Max Verstappen.

“Hopefully, if I can help him advance. Nothing would make me happier than getting him to a level where he can go to the top team, to Red Bull. I don’t know if that was a limitation in the past, but I don’t see a limitation at all,” explained the 57-year-old former Renault/Alpine man to Motorsport.com.

Permane is working hard to manage Tsunoda’s temperament issues. One of the benchmarks he has set for the Japanese racing ace is to emulate the likes of Verstappen. Permane revealed that the team have given Tsunoda the example of Verstappen’s radio throughout the Brazilian GP to set a tone for his radio dealings.

“One of the things we’ve done is replaying the race in Brazil. It was a very intense situation, but Max and his engineer acted as if they were having a cup of coffee together in the afternoon. That is the benchmark and this is one of the things we work on with him,” Permane concluded.

It might be too late for Tsunoda and Red Bull

While Permane is committed to working endlessly to get Tsunoda an opportunity to drive for Red Bull, in reality, this might never happen. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has already revealed that his side may part ways with Tsunoda if they are unable to offer him a seat on the senior team this year itself.

PlanetF1 quoted Horner as saying, “We’re acutely aware that if we’re not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] – does it make sense [to keep him]?”

| Yuki Tsunoda received interest from THREE different teams in 2024. These are his options to leave Red Bull:https://t.co/h0EMpTpVur — formularacers (@formularacers_) January 1, 2025

The only realistic opportunity for Tsunoda to drive for Red Bull alongside Verstappen would come up if Lawson fails to impress in the opening rounds of the 2025 season and the team decides to replace the New Zealander mid-season like they did with the likes of Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly in the past.