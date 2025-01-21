mobile app bar

RB Key Figure Takes Up Duty to Prepare Yuki Tsunoda for Red Bull: “Nothing Would Make Me Happier”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
10.December.2024; Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB in Rebull racing suits during the Formula One post-season test Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit United Arab Emirates

10.December.2024; Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB in Rebull racing suits during the Formula One post-season test Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit United Arab Emirates
Credits: IMAGO / Jay Hirano

As the 2024 F1 season came to a conclusion, Red Bull unsurprisingly decided to part ways with Sergio Perez. But surprisingly, they decided to replace him with Liam Lawson instead of the much more experienced Yuki Tsunoda. Many in the paddock believe Red Bull made this decision because of Tsunoda’s infamous temper.

That said, RB’s Racing Director Alan Permane believes that Tsunoda has all the qualities required to race for the six-time Constructors’ champions. And the Briton is committed to making the #22 driver ready for a seat alongside Max Verstappen.

“Hopefully, if I can help him advance. Nothing would make me happier than getting him to a level where he can go to the top team, to Red Bull. I don’t know if that was a limitation in the past, but I don’t see a limitation at all,” explained the 57-year-old former Renault/Alpine man to Motorsport.com.

Permane is working hard to manage Tsunoda’s temperament issues. One of the benchmarks he has set for the Japanese racing ace is to emulate the likes of Verstappen. Permane revealed that the team have given Tsunoda the example of Verstappen’s radio throughout the Brazilian GP to set a tone for his radio dealings.

“One of the things we’ve done is replaying the race in Brazil. It was a very intense situation, but Max and his engineer acted as if they were having a cup of coffee together in the afternoon. That is the benchmark and this is one of the things we work on with him,” Permane concluded.

It might be too late for Tsunoda and Red Bull

While Permane is committed to working endlessly to get Tsunoda an opportunity to drive for Red Bull, in reality, this might never happen. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has already revealed that his side may part ways with Tsunoda if they are unable to offer him a seat on the senior team this year itself.

PlanetF1 quoted Horner as saying, “We’re acutely aware that if we’re not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] – does it make sense [to keep him]?”

The only realistic opportunity for Tsunoda to drive for Red Bull alongside Verstappen would come up if Lawson fails to impress in the opening rounds of the 2025 season and the team decides to replace the New Zealander mid-season like they did with the likes of Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly in the past.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these