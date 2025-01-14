mobile app bar

RB Serves Max Verstappen’s Radio Messages as Lesson for Yuki Tsunoda on How to ‘Tone’ Himself

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen (L) and Yuki Tsunoda (R)

Max Verstappen (L) and Yuki Tsunoda (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts and IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

In the past two seasons, Yuki Tsunoda has shown with his on-track performances that he deserves a seat at the main Red Bull team. However, his lack of consistency and aggressiveness towards his own team have hindered his chances of gaining that promotion. In 2024, the Japanese racing driver was in fact given a seminar by his team RB on how to tone himself down on the team radio by using Max Verstappen as an example.

Speaking on The Race’s F1 podcast, Jonathon Noble revealed, “One of the things they [RB] did with Yuki was they sat down and they watched Max Verstappen’s on-board from Brazil. You know very, very tricky race [and] how did Max interact with GP [Gianpiero Lambiase, his engineer] — the calmness amid the world of chaos.”

Noble went on to explain that the team wanted to show Tsunoda the calm demeanor by which Verstappen operated throughout the race. With the championship on the line and a P17 starting position on the grid, the Dutchman mastered his emotions and the conditions at the Interlagos circuit to come home as the winner.

While the #1 driver held his nerves at the right moment to taste victory, Tsunoda has lost his cool on more than one occasion. The 2024 season opener in Bahrain proved to be a classic case in point. After the Faenza outfit asked the Japanese driver to let his teammate Daniel Ricciardo pass, he couldn’t control his emotions.

After expressing his anger on the team radio, Tsunoda made an aggressive lunge on the cooldown lap which even infuriated Ricciardo. While the duo sorted things out later, Tsunoda’s image as a hot-headed individual did not help his cause in the broader scheme of things.

Red Bull already had doubts about the 24-year-old’s maturity and ability to withstand pressure against a champion like Verstappen. While he improved on his demeanor throughout the season, it was perhaps too late. Despite sacking Sergio Perez after the 2024 season ended, the Bulls chose to replace the #11 driver with Liam Lawson instead of Tsunoda.

Tsunoda lost his Red Bull chance due to erratic behavior

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner gave a pretty straightforward response about why they promoted Lawson ahead of Tsunoda for the 2025 season. The Briton cited Tsunoda’s lack of composure as the driving factor behind the decision.

Thomas Maher quoted Horner as saying, “At this juncture in time, we believe that Liam has got the right characteristics, the right strength of character to deal with the pressure that comes with being Max Verstappen’s teammate.”

That said, whilst Verstappen’s Sao Paulo GP radio came as a lesson for Tsunoda, the #1 driver’s Hungarian GP radio rants, where the Dutchman berated his engineer and team, come to absolve the Japanese driver Red Bull’s claims.

It is a fact that no driver is ever really in control of their emotions and the team radio comms are the place where they spill out in the cockpit.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these