mobile app bar

RB8 Driven By Yuki Tsunoda Catches Fire During Taichung Showrun

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
RB8 Driven By Yuki Tsunoda Catches Fire During Taichung Showrun

Yuki Tsunoda

Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Red Bull is known for organizing show runs featuring its F1 cars around the world, often using older-generation models with the much-loved V8 engines. Earlier this month, Yuki Tsunoda, who drives for RB took the RB8 out for a spin in Taichung, Taiwan, when it unexpectedly caught fire.

Tsunoda, in a Red Bull race suit, was performing donuts for the fans in attendance when the RB8 caught fire. A flame was seen on the engine cover, though the exact cause remains unclear.

RB8 up in flames while doing donuts for Taichung Showrun
byu/ency6171 informula1

Red Bull used the RB8 during the 2012 season. The car’s 2.4L naturally aspirated V8 engine helped Sebastian Vettel secure the drivers’ title, while Red Bull clinched the constructors’ championship. However, the engine wasn’t known for its reliability and frequently blew up. With a rev limit of 18,000 rpm, the V8 was highly sensitive to heat, making it prone to issues like this.

Today’s 1.6L V6 F1 engines can idle for well over a minute without overheating, but that wasn’t the case for the 2012 power units like the one used in the RB8. Those engines required more airflow to cool down. Tsunoda likely pushed the RB8 beyond its heat tolerance, as the car wasn’t moving fast enough to create the necessary ram-air effect to cool the internals effectively.

Despite the mishap, Tsunoda managed to pull off some impressive donuts before the car gave out, even creating a heart shape for the fans.

Red Bull frequently uses the RB8 for its promotional events and show runs. This iconic car was featured in a Red Bull video where it raced against the Bath Rugby team and was most recently showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these