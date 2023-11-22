Max Verstappen Given 55 Million Reasons to Shut Up and Play Along

Max Verstappen was one of the most outspoken drivers throughout the Las Vegas GP weekend, consistently criticizing the steps taken by the F1 authorities to make the event a grand spectacle. Addressing the Dutchman’s attitude, former world champion Nico Rosberg claimed that the promotional and commercial aspects of a race weekend are a crucial part of a driver’s duties.

A report from PlanetF1 quoted the former Mercedes driver, who said that driving a racecar was probably the smallest part of being a professional F1 driver. He added that the media and promotional duties are a much bigger part of the job, but all the drivers probably hate it the most, given it can also negatively impact their performances. Nonetheless, Rosberg pointed out the significance of the promotional duties, as these activities play a pivotal role in the drivers’ earnings millions of dollars each year.

“But it’s part of the game, isn’t it? And we earn a great amount of money as well. And it’s thanks to the sponsors, thanks to the fans. So we just always have to accept that we need to dedicate some time to give back to sponsors and give back to fans because they’re the ones who pay our salaries.”

The more successful F1 drivers are earning astronomical amounts as their agreed-upon salaries per their contract. Given Max Verstappen earns a whopping $55 million a year, it is only natural the Dutchman will have to be at the forefront of every promotional event that Red Bull is a part of.

Max Verstappen was once called ‘a hypocrite’ for his actions

Racing as an F1 driver is one thing, but promoting that race as a driver is another. In the world of F1, the latter supersedes the former, and marketing is key to achieving the same. While driving is certainly the core element of the sport, without an audience, it amounts to nothing. As such, good marketing and sponsorships help bring in a huge number of people as an audience while also bringing in a constant flow of money.

However, the Dutchman has always claimed he prefers driving duties to promotional ones. Verstappen claims he is never in his comfort zone whenever he has to give interviews or be a part of any event that has nothing to do with driving. Despite the claims, the Dutchman has been actively involved in sponsorships and has earned millions from the same. Due to this, fans and several media outlets labeled him as ‘a hypocrite’.

There is an obligation on the drivers to ensure that they are a part of such events as it helps bring in money that the teams then use to develop and upgrade their cars. As such, not only are a driver’s driving skills a crucial factor in winning a race, but their marketability and sponsorship management skills also play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of a race or a season.